https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/yemeni-houthis-say-carried-out-hypersonic-missile-strike-on-ben-gurion-airport-in-tel-aviv-1121281481.html
Yemeni Houthis Say Carried Out Hypersonic Missile Strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv
Yemeni Houthis Say Carried Out Hypersonic Missile Strike on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv
Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Friday that it carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied area of Yaffa using a hypersonic ballistic missile of 'Palestine2' type. The missile succeeded in reaching its target despite the enemy's censorship, and the operation resulted in casualties and the cessation of navigation at the airport," the statement said. The Houthis also attacked Santa Ursula ship en route to Israel in the Arabian Sea, the movement said. "The UAV force also carried out a military operation targeting the ship (Santa Ursula) in the Arabian Sea east of Socotra Island with a number of drones, and the hit was direct. The ship was targeted owing to the violation of ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns the ship," the statement read.
09:22 GMT 27.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Friday that it carried out a hypersonic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.
"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied area of Yaffa using a hypersonic ballistic missile of 'Palestine2' type. The missile succeeded in reaching its target despite the enemy's censorship, and the operation resulted in casualties and the cessation of navigation at the airport," the statement said.
The Houthis also attacked Santa Ursula ship en route to Israel in the Arabian Sea, the movement said.
"The UAV force also carried out a military operation targeting the ship (Santa Ursula) in the Arabian Sea east of Socotra Island with a number of drones, and the hit was direct. The ship was targeted owing to the violation of ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns the ship," the statement read.
