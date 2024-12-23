https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/houthis-likely-shot-down-us-jet-over-red-sea---former-pentagon-analyst-1121247045.html

Houthis Likely Shot Down US Jet Over Red Sea - Former Pentagon Analyst

The Yemeni Ansar Allah group (Houthis) have claimed responsibility for shooting down a US Navy F/A-18 jet over the Red Sea on December 22. The US Central Command, however, stated that the warplane was downed by "friendly fire" from the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg.

"We know the Houthis are war-hardened, extremely tough, smart, and motivated," retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, told Sputnik, commenting on the group’s alleged downing of a US warplane. "They have a variety of drones and hypersonic missiles, and they are fighting a long war for fundamental reasons, specifically to free the Arab world from Israeli, NATO, and US domination."The CENTCOM explanation seems questionable to Kwiatkowski for three reasons:How Could the Houthis Have Downed the US Warplane?Kwiatkowski noted that the F/A-18 was struck shortly after takeoff, as it was gaining speed and altitude.Why is the US Navy Downplaying the Houthi Missile Threat?According to Kwiatkowski, the primary reason for downplaying is that "the US Navy and Air Force are aging, overstretched for the types of global missions its politicians demand, and demoralized by both the politics of 'war' and extremely poor military leadership."

