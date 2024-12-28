https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/israel-defense-forces-finds-hezbollah-weapons-depot-in-pharmacy-in-southern-lebanon-1121289241.html

Israel Defense Forces Finds Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Pharmacy in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had discovered a weapons depot belonging to the Shia movement Hezbollah and a truck containing 40 rocket launchers during raids in southern Lebanon.

"The troops operating in the Naqoura area, the westernmost village in southern Lebanon, located terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah for carrying out terror attacks against the State of Israel. The troops identified military equipment and weapons storage facilities embedded inside civilian buildings, including found explosives, RPG missiles, and AK-47 rifles inside a pharmacy," it said in a statement. Additionally, the IDF said, the troops found "Burkan" missiles, mortars, and other ready-to-use weapons. "In another activity, the troops located launchers directed toward Israel, as well as a truck mounted with 40 rocket launcher barrels," it said. The statement said all the equipment was confiscated and destroyed. A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah came into effect on November 27, after months of fighting. Despite the truce, the Israeli armed forces continued to intrude into Lebanese airspace, striking selected targets in the south, conducting aerial reconnaissance over Beirut and major cities, and raiding border villages.

