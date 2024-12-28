https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/nato-boosting-military-potential-with-eye-to-conflict-with-russia-1121288934.html
NATO is building up its military potential with an eye toward preparing for a conflict with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russia has repeatedly said NATO is set for confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said NATO is aggressive in nature, and further expansion of the alliance will not bring greater security to Europe.
NATO is building up its military potential with an eye toward preparing for a conflict with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"In addition, this is about building up defense production, promoting the military industry of NATO countries, including in Europe, further increasing military spending, and intensifying maneuvers. All this is being done with an eye toward preparing for a conflict with Russia. Unfortunately, this is exactly how the emphasis is being placed now," Tokovinin said.
Cost of Living Crisis in Europe
The public in Europe is aware of the negative impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the economic situation and the rising cost of living, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said.
"We see that certain manifestations of discontent with what is happening are at different levels of public perception. This also concerns the understanding that confrontation with Russia is dangerous, that it can lead to a very serious clash between nuclear powers, as NATO is moving further and further towards direct participation in the conflict in Ukraine. Such sentiments are also manifested in the fact that there is a growing awareness of the negative impact of the situation in Ukraine on the socio-economic situation in almost all European countries, which includes an increase in the cost of living," he said in an interview with Sputnik.
Public in the West Wants Ukraine Crisis Ended
Individual NATO countries and the public in the West are increasingly supporting ending the conflict in Ukraine and the confrontation with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Discussions at the level of individual states are another matter. As we know, there are individual NATO member countries that are actively supporting an early end to the conflict. This applies to Hungary, and the prime minister of Slovakia recently visited Moscow. At the public level, these sentiments are clearly visible. More and more people are convinced that the unleashing of confrontation with Russia is, in principle, a disastrous and deeply erroneous strategic course," Tokovinin said.
Peace Talks Not on NATO's Agenda
The issue of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is not officially on NATO's agenda, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"If we talk about the official position of the North Atlantic alliance, then, as far as I know, there are no such items on NATO's agenda. At the last meetings of the alliance's defense ministers and foreign ministers, such topics as ending the conflict or peace talks were not on the agenda," the Russian diplomat said.
He said NATO currently focuses on increasing military assistance to Ukraine.
The ruling circles in the European Union are waiting for signals from the incoming Donald Trump administration to build their further policy on Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin added.
"Everyone is waiting for some impulses from the new American administration. But here we must judge not by words, but by deeds, see what will happen in reality," Tokovinin said.