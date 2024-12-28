https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/nato-boosting-military-potential-with-eye-to-conflict-with-russia-1121288934.html

NATO Boosting Military Potential With Eye to Conflict With Russia

NATO is building up its military potential with an eye toward preparing for a conflict with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.

NATO is building up its military potential with an eye toward preparing for a conflict with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.Cost of Living Crisis in EuropeThe public in Europe is aware of the negative impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the economic situation and the rising cost of living, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said.Public in the West Wants Ukraine Crisis Ended Individual NATO countries and the public in the West are increasingly supporting ending the conflict in Ukraine and the confrontation with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.Peace Talks Not on NATO's AgendaThe issue of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is not officially on NATO's agenda, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin said in an interview with Sputnik.He said NATO currently focuses on increasing military assistance to Ukraine.The ruling circles in the European Union are waiting for signals from the incoming Donald Trump administration to build their further policy on Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Alexander Tokovinin added.

