On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Will Pay for 'Western Adventure' With Territory, Foreign Troops Presence - Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Fico said Ukraine would pay for the "Western adventure" with its territory and foreign troops.
BRATISLAVA, December 28 (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Ukraine will pay for the "Western adventure" with its territory and the presence of foreign troops. "I do not understand that the Ukrainian political leadership is dragging the entire country into disaster, because Ukraine's negotiating position is getting worse every day. Ukraine will pay a huge price for this Western adventure in the form of loss of territory and the presence of foreign troops," Fico said in a video message published on social media on Friday. Fico previously said Ukraine could lose a third of its territory as a result of the conflict with Russia. He said Kiev will not receive an invitation to NATO either. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
Ukraine Will Pay for 'Western Adventure' With Territory, Foreign Troops Presence - Fico

02:54 GMT 28.12.2024 (Updated: 03:54 GMT 28.12.2024)
BRATISLAVA, December 28 (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Ukraine will pay for the "Western adventure" with its territory and the presence of foreign troops.
"I do not understand that the Ukrainian political leadership is dragging the entire country into disaster, because Ukraine's negotiating position is getting worse every day. Ukraine will pay a huge price for this Western adventure in the form of loss of territory and the presence of foreign troops," Fico said in a video message published on social media on Friday.
Fico previously said Ukraine could lose a third of its territory as a result of the conflict with Russia. He said Kiev will not receive an invitation to NATO either.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbass and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
