Putin, Aliyev Discuss Aktau Plane Crash

Russia's President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev; the leaders discussed the crash of the AZAL passenger plane, the Kremlin said.

2024-12-28T15:36+0000

2024-12-28T15:36+0000

2024-12-28T15:46+0000

The Russian president apologized for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace and expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed during a telephone conversation that the investigation into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau will be conducted transparently, and the public will be regularly informed, the press service of the Azerbaijani president said on Saturday. "During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the tragic incident that occurred on December 25 with an Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny, which was subjected to external physical and technical impact in Russian airspace... The heads of State also stressed that the investigative process in this case will be conducted transparently, and the public will be regularly informed," the statement read. Aliyev said that a commission of international experts has been formed to investigate the causes of the plane crash near Aktau and has already begun its work.The Kremlin's full report on the phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan: 🔶On the initiative of the Russian side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. 🔶The presidents discussed in detail the issues related to the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines passenger plane on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. 🔶During the conversation, it was noted that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft repeatedly tried to land at the airport of the city of Grozny. 🔶At that time, Grozny, Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were attacked by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defense systems repelled those attacks. 🔶The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Criminal Code (violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport). Initial investigative actions are underway; civilian and military specialists are being interrogated. 🔶Currently, two employees of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan are in Grozny, where they work together with representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office and the Investigative Committee of Russia. 🔶The relevant services of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are closely cooperating at the disaster site in the Aktau city area.Putin Has Phone Conversation With Kazakh PresidentPutin has also held a telephone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kremlin said. The leaders exchanged condolences in connection with the plane crash."At the initiative of the Russian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The heads of state exchanged condolences in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane near Aktau on December 25, carrying Russian and Kazakh citizens, among others," the statement said.The presidents agreed to remain in contact both on the investigation of the plane crash circumstances, as well as bilateral cooperation issues, the statement said.An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane flying from Baku to Russia’s Grozny crashed on the morning of December 25 near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan. The airline said 62 passengers and five crew members were on board. Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said 29 people survived in the crash.

