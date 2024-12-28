International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Downs 3 HIMARS Rockets, 104 Drones Over Past Day
Russian Air Defense Downs 3 HIMARS Rockets, 104 Drones Over Past Day
Russian air defense systems have shot down three US-supplied HIMARS rockets and 104 fixed-wing drones over the past day, including 57 drones downed outside the special operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Air defense units shot down three US-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 104 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 57 outside the special military operation zone," the ministry said in a statement. Russian troops have also struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, a fuel and lubricants depot of the Ukrainian armed forces as well as clusters of manpower and military equipment in 148 areas, the ministry estimated. Earlier in December, Ukrainian lawmaker Mariana Bezuhla said that Ukraine had drastically reduced drone purchases. Dmytro Khasapov, head of Ukraine's major combat drone-maker Ukrspecsystems, explained the shortage of drones by a lack of funding. US national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the outgoing administration would unveil a new security assistance package for Ukraine in the coming days. It includes additional drones, air defense, artillery and armored vehicles.
12:44 GMT 28.12.2024
The process of preparing a crane for loading the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) on to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). File photo
Russian air defense systems have shot down three US-supplied HIMARS rockets and 104 fixed-wing drones over the past day, including 57 drones downed outside the special operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Air defense units shot down three US-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 104 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 57 outside the special military operation zone," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian troops have also struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, a fuel and lubricants depot of the Ukrainian armed forces as well as clusters of manpower and military equipment in 148 areas, the ministry estimated.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Central Forces
10:47 GMT
Earlier in December, Ukrainian lawmaker Mariana Bezuhla said that Ukraine had drastically reduced drone purchases. Dmytro Khasapov, head of Ukraine's major combat drone-maker Ukrspecsystems, explained the shortage of drones by a lack of funding.
US national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the outgoing administration would unveil a new security assistance package for Ukraine in the coming days. It includes additional drones, air defense, artillery and armored vehicles.
