Russian Air Defense Downs 3 HIMARS Rockets, 104 Drones Over Past Day

Russian air defense systems have shot down three US-supplied HIMARS rockets and 104 fixed-wing drones over the past day, including 57 drones downed outside the special operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Air defense units shot down three US-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 104 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 57 outside the special military operation zone," the ministry said in a statement. Russian troops have also struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, a fuel and lubricants depot of the Ukrainian armed forces as well as clusters of manpower and military equipment in 148 areas, the ministry estimated. Earlier in December, Ukrainian lawmaker Mariana Bezuhla said that Ukraine had drastically reduced drone purchases. Dmytro Khasapov, head of Ukraine's major combat drone-maker Ukrspecsystems, explained the shortage of drones by a lack of funding. US national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the outgoing administration would unveil a new security assistance package for Ukraine in the coming days. It includes additional drones, air defense, artillery and armored vehicles.

