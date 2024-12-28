https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/us-to-send-125bln-security-assistance-package-to-ukraine-as-early-as-monday-1121289389.html

US to Send $1.25Bln Security Assistance Package to Ukraine As Early As Monday

Sputnik International

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military assistance package worth $1.25 billion, the US media said on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.

The announcement is expected as early as December 30, just three weeks before the Biden administration leaves the White House, the report said. The assistance package will include a wide range of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system, as well as Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm artillery rounds.Russia has said that arms supplies to Ukraine by the West hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.

