https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/us-to-send-125bln-security-assistance-package-to-ukraine-as-early-as-monday-1121289389.html
US to Send $1.25Bln Security Assistance Package to Ukraine As Early As Monday
US to Send $1.25Bln Security Assistance Package to Ukraine As Early As Monday
Sputnik International
The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military assistance package worth $1.25 billion, the US media said on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.
2024-12-28T05:30+0000
2024-12-28T05:30+0000
2024-12-28T05:30+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
us
us arms for ukraine
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102118/87/1021188708_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_927b34daa13f13b7dbbaea2ef6aca32f.jpg
The announcement is expected as early as December 30, just three weeks before the Biden administration leaves the White House, the report said. The assistance package will include a wide range of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system, as well as Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm artillery rounds.Russia has said that arms supplies to Ukraine by the West hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/russia-boosts-military-hardware-production-by-25-times-in-2024-1121275186.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102118/87/1021188708_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_da6746e3aec56cbb2f97205aabb05742.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, us arms for ukraine, ukraine arm supply
russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, us arms for ukraine, ukraine arm supply
US to Send $1.25Bln Security Assistance Package to Ukraine As Early As Monday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military assistance package worth $1.25 billion, the US media said on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.
The announcement is expected as early as December 30, just three weeks before the Biden administration leaves the White House, the report said.
The assistance package will include a wide range of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system, as well as Stinger missiles and 155 mm- and 105 mm artillery rounds.
Russia has said that arms supplies to Ukraine by the West hinder the conflict settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict
. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia.