Russia Boosts Military Hardware Production by 2.5 Times in 2024

Russia Boosts Military Hardware Production by 2.5 Times in 2024

Russia's armed forces have already received the main part of the weapons contracted for 2024, with the output of combat aircraft and armored vehicles up 2.5 times and of certain artillery weapons by 15 times, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday.

"Regarding the output schedule of high-demand weapons this year, the main part has already been delivered. For some items there is a significant over fulfillment," Manturov said in an interview with the Russian TV channel. The delivery schedules for 2025 have already been finalized, and those for 2026 are currently being formulated, the official said. Last week, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov praised Russia's mechanism of accelerated admission of new defense items into production, thanks to which more than 65 types of drones and robotics have been delivered to the armed forces since April.

