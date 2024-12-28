https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/us-treasury-expects-to-reach-new-debt-limit-between-january-14-23-1121289529.html

US Treasury Expects to Reach New Debt Limit Between January 14-23

The United States is expected to reach a new debt limit between January 14-23, the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Friday.

After expiration of the current debt ceiling suspension, the new limit will be established on January 2, 2025 at the amount of outstanding debt subject to the statutory limit at the end of the previous day. According to Yellen, Treasury does not expect to start taking extraordinary measures on January 2 as the outstanding debt subject to the limit is projected to decrease by approximately $54 billion. She urged lawmaker to take measures to prevent the US from defaulting on its obligations.

