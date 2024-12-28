https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/us-homelessness-increases-by-18-to-record-high---report-1121288620.html
US Homelessness Increases by 18% to Record High - Report
The Department of Housing and Urban Development reported on Friday a 18% increase in homelessness from January 2023 to January 2024.
WASHINGTON, December 27 (Sputnik) – The number of homeless people in the United States surged by 18% from January 2023 to January 2024, marking a new record high, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) said on Friday. "Overall, the number of people experiencing homelessness increased by 18 percent," the HUD said in a new report. The number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024 was the highest ever recorded, it added. Among the factors, the report lists a worsening national affordable housing crisis, rising inflation, stagnating wages among middle- and lower-income households, and "the persisting effects of systemic racism." Public health crises, natural disasters, and a rise in immigrants have also contributed to the problem, according to the report. The HUD has admitted that "nearly all populations" reached record levels. That includes families with children, individuals, people with chronic patterns of homelessness, those staying in unsheltered locations, people staying in sheltered locations, and unaccompanied youth. "Nearly 150,000 children experienced homelessness on a single night in 2024, reflecting a 33 percent increase (or 32,618 more children) over 2023. Between 2023 and 2024, children (under the age of 18) were the age group that experienced the largest increase in homelessness," the report said. The HUD at the same time noted that the number of homeless people in several communities, such as Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chelsey County in Pennsylvania, has decreased. In 2022, the population of people experiencing homelessness was around 580,000.
