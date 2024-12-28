https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/what-a-surprise-no-top-notch-tech-found-in-western-military-equipment-1121291236.html
What a Surprise: No Top-Notch Tech Found In Western Military Equipment
What a Surprise: No Top-Notch Tech Found In Western Military Equipment
Sputnik International
No breakthrough innovations have been found in Western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from Russia's Uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told Sputnik.
2024-12-28T10:33+0000
2024-12-28T10:33+0000
2024-12-28T10:33+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
uralvagonzavod
bundeswehr
leopard 2
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa81c16ce9fd68cc03cba7adfad21d3.jpg
No breakthrough innovations have been found in Western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from Russia's Uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told Sputnik. Experts from the facility specifically examined a German Leopard 2A6 tank which was, according to foreign media, taken from the Bundeswehr reserves since these machines were not intended for export. This could suggest the presence of sensitive technologies, however there were none.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-and-kharkov-region---mod-1121281819.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6a9cadbdfcf4615016ba4f95cae7d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
no breakthrough innovations have been found in western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from russia's uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told sputnik.
no breakthrough innovations have been found in western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from russia's uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told sputnik.
What a Surprise: No Top-Notch Tech Found In Western Military Equipment
Uralvagonzavod is a Russian machine-building company that produces equipment for both civil and military purposes.
No breakthrough innovations have been found in Western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from Russia's Uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told Sputnik.
Experts from the facility specifically examined a German Leopard 2A6 tank which was, according to foreign media, taken from the Bundeswehr reserves since these machines were not intended for export. This could suggest the presence of sensitive technologies, however there were none.
"The disassembly and analysis by our engineers of Western equipment captured during the special military operation revealed nothing special in terms of design," said the Uralvagonzavod representative.