What a Surprise: No Top-Notch Tech Found In Western Military Equipment

No breakthrough innovations have been found in Western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from Russia's Uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told Sputnik.

No breakthrough innovations have been found in Western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from Russia's Uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told Sputnik. Experts from the facility specifically examined a German Leopard 2A6 tank which was, according to foreign media, taken from the Bundeswehr reserves since these machines were not intended for export. This could suggest the presence of sensitive technologies, however there were none.

