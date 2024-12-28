International
What a Surprise: No Top-Notch Tech Found In Western Military Equipment
Sputnik International
No breakthrough innovations have been found in Western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from Russia's Uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told Sputnik.
No breakthrough innovations have been found in Western military equipment captured during the special military operation and meticulously studied by engineers from Russia's Uralvagonzavod firm, a company representative told Sputnik. Experts from the facility specifically examined a German Leopard 2A6 tank which was, according to foreign media, taken from the Bundeswehr reserves since these machines were not intended for export. This could suggest the presence of sensitive technologies, however there were none.
10:33 GMT 28.12.2024
An abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia.
Uralvagonzavod is a Russian machine-building company that produces equipment for both civil and military purposes.
Experts from the facility specifically examined a German Leopard 2A6 tank which was, according to foreign media, taken from the Bundeswehr reserves since these machines were not intended for export. This could suggest the presence of sensitive technologies, however there were none.
"The disassembly and analysis by our engineers of Western equipment captured during the special military operation revealed nothing special in terms of design," said the Uralvagonzavod representative.
