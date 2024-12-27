https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-and-kharkov-region---mod-1121281819.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Zapad liberated Lozovaya and Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2024-12-27T10:38+0000

2024-12-27T10:38+0000

2024-12-27T10:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kharkov

ukraine

russian defense ministry

m113

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a94f292fc7bfc91d19fb33d9061f534c.jpg

"As a result of the offensive of Battlegroup Zapad, the settlements of Lozovaya, Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic were liberated," the Russian military department said. It is noted that the group neutralized nine Ukrainian brigades and repulsed 25 counterattacks of Ukrainian armed forces assault groups.Russia’s Battlegroup Tsent has eliminated over 3,800 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has repelled 25 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,080 soldiers in the past week, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,450 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.Kiev lost over 1,970 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past week, and a total of 51 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/ukraine-loses-over-230-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-over-past-day---mod-1121276087.html

russia

kharkov

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces liberate, donetsk and kharkov region, russian defense ministry