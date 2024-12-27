https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-and-kharkov-region---mod-1121281819.html
Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad liberated Lozovaya and Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2024-12-27T10:38+0000
2024-12-27T10:38+0000
2024-12-27T10:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kharkov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
m113
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a94f292fc7bfc91d19fb33d9061f534c.jpg
"As a result of the offensive of Battlegroup Zapad, the settlements of Lozovaya, Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic were liberated," the Russian military department said. It is noted that the group neutralized nine Ukrainian brigades and repulsed 25 counterattacks of Ukrainian armed forces assault groups.Russia’s Battlegroup Tsent has eliminated over 3,800 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has repelled 25 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,080 soldiers in the past week, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,450 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.Kiev lost over 1,970 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past week, and a total of 51 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, the ministry concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/ukraine-loses-over-230-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-over-past-day---mod-1121276087.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca2b58ea2b30689acbb59e3dfa8f0d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces liberate, donetsk and kharkov region, russian defense ministry
russian forces liberate, donetsk and kharkov region, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad liberated Lozovaya and Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of the offensive of Battlegroup Zapad, the settlements of Lozovaya, Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic
were liberated," the Russian military department said.
It is noted that the group neutralized nine Ukrainian brigades and repulsed 25 counterattacks of Ukrainian armed forces assault groups.
Russia’s Battlegroup Tsent has eliminated over 3,800 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Repelled 76 enemy counterattacks. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 3,815 military personnel, six tanks, including a German-made Leopard, six infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored personnel carriers, including the US-made M1117 and four M113," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has repelled 25 Ukrainian counterattacks
and eliminated up to 3,080 soldiers in the past week, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,450 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.
Kiev lost over 1,970 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past week, and a total of 51 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, the ministry concluded.