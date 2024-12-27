International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/russian-forces-liberate-two-key-settlements-in-donetsk-and-kharkov-region---mod-1121281819.html
Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad liberated Lozovaya and Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2024-12-27T10:38+0000
2024-12-27T10:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kharkov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
m113
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a94f292fc7bfc91d19fb33d9061f534c.jpg
"As a result of the offensive of Battlegroup Zapad, the settlements of Lozovaya, Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic were liberated," the Russian military department said. It is noted that the group neutralized nine Ukrainian brigades and repulsed 25 counterattacks of Ukrainian armed forces assault groups.Russia’s Battlegroup Tsent has eliminated over 3,800 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has repelled 25 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,080 soldiers in the past week, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,450 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.Kiev lost over 1,970 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past week, and a total of 51 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, the ministry concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/ukraine-loses-over-230-soldiers-in-russias-kursk-region-over-past-day---mod-1121276087.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120768953_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca2b58ea2b30689acbb59e3dfa8f0d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces liberate, donetsk and kharkov region, russian defense ministry
russian forces liberate, donetsk and kharkov region, russian defense ministry

Russian Forces Liberate Two Key Settlements in Donetsk and Kharkov Region - MoD

10:38 GMT 27.12.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad liberated Lozovaya and Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of the offensive of Battlegroup Zapad, the settlements of Lozovaya, Zagryzovo in the Kharkov region and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic were liberated," the Russian military department said.
It is noted that the group neutralized nine Ukrainian brigades and repulsed 25 counterattacks of Ukrainian armed forces assault groups.
Russia’s Battlegroup Tsent has eliminated over 3,800 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Repelled 76 enemy counterattacks. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 3,815 military personnel, six tanks, including a German-made Leopard, six infantry fighting vehicles, seven armored personnel carriers, including the US-made M1117 and four M113," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has repelled 25 Ukrainian counterattacks and eliminated up to 3,080 soldiers in the past week, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost over 2,450 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces ride on a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 230 Soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Region Over Past Day - MoD
Yesterday, 13:42 GMT
Kiev lost over 1,970 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Battlegroup Yug in the past week, and a total of 51 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, the ministry concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала