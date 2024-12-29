https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/outgoing-georgian-president-says-will-remain-leader-after-leaving-presidential-residence-1121296474.html
Mikheil Kavelashvili Takes Office as Georgian President After Contested Vote
Mikheil Kavelashvili Takes Office as Georgian President After Contested Vote
Mikheil Kavelashvili took office as president of Georgia on Sunday after an inauguration ceremony in parliament, which was marred by protests staged outside by opposition supporters.
The Georgian parliament held a presidential election on December 14. The Central Election Commission announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party's candidate, Kavelashvili, won 224 out of 300 votes.The inauguration ceremony was attended by the lawmakers, who voted for Kavelashvili, as well as the government and Central Election Commission officials, and top judges of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, among others. Foreign ambassadors to Georgia did not attend the ceremony.Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, who has to vacate the presidential palace after Kalevashvili's inauguration, refused to go, arguing that the elections were rigged and calling the parliament illegal. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on December 22 that Zourabichvili could face charges if she failed to leave the presidential residence in Tbilisi.Zourabichvili said on the inauguration day that she would leave the presidential palace, but would remain with the Georgian people and advocate for new parliamentary elections."Six years ago, I swore an oath on the constitution regarding the loyalty to the country and your loyalty, that is why I am here. My loyalty will not change, whether I am in the palace or out of the palace ... I am staying with you, with the people," Zourabichvili said. The outgoing president also said that she was taking the legitimacy and the flag with her while leaving the presidential residence, adding that she would fight for holding new parliamentary elections. Earlier in December, Central Election Commission chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili said that the ruling Georgian Dream party's candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, was elected Georgian president. The election took place amid Zourabichvili refusing to leave her post.
Mikheil Kavelashvili Takes Office as Georgian President After Contested Vote
08:14 GMT 29.12.2024 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 29.12.2024)
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Mikheil Kavelashvili took office as president of Georgia on Sunday after an inauguration ceremony in parliament, which was marred by protests staged outside by opposition supporters.
Kavelashvili took a solemn oath, after which the anthem of Georgia was played.
The Georgian parliament held a presidential election on December 14. The Central Election Commission announced that the ruling Georgian Dream party's candidate, Kavelashvili, won 224 out of 300 votes.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by the lawmakers, who voted for Kavelashvili, as well as the government and Central Election Commission officials, and top judges of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, among others. Foreign ambassadors to Georgia did not attend the ceremony.
Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, who has to vacate the presidential palace after Kalevashvili's inauguration, refused to go, arguing that the elections were rigged and calling the parliament illegal. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on December 22 that Zourabichvili could face charges if she failed to leave the presidential residence in Tbilisi.
Zourabichvili said on the inauguration day that she would leave the presidential palace, but would remain with the Georgian people and advocate for new parliamentary elections.
"Six years ago, I swore an oath on the constitution regarding the loyalty to the country and your loyalty, that is why I am here. My loyalty will not change, whether I am in the palace or out of the palace ... I am staying with you, with the people," Zourabichvili said.
The outgoing president also said that she was taking the legitimacy and the flag with her while leaving the presidential residence, adding that she would fight for holding new parliamentary elections.
Earlier in December, Central Election Commission chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili said that the ruling Georgian Dream party's candidate, Mikheil Kavelashvili, was elected Georgian president. The election took place amid Zourabichvili refusing to leave her post.