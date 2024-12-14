International
Georgia to Hold Presidential Election on Saturday Amid Opposition Protests
Georgia to Hold Presidential Election on Saturday Amid Opposition Protests
Sputnik International
A presidential election is scheduled to be held in Georgia amid continued opposition protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party and outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refusing to leave her post.
This will be the first election in Georgia where the president is elected through a 300-member College of Electors rather than a direct vote after the 2017 constitution amendment. As the opposition is boycotting the election, former football player Mikheil Kavelashvili nominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party is the only candidate registered for the run. Zourabichvili, whose term ends on December 16, has refused to leave her post, accusing the ruling party of meddling with parliamentary elections, and encouraged street protests, which are expected to intensify when Electoral College members will gather in the parliament building to cast their votes.
Georgia to Hold Presidential Election on Saturday Amid Opposition Protests

06:19 GMT 14.12.2024
A presidential election is scheduled to be held in Georgia amid continued opposition protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party and outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili refusing to leave her post.
This will be the first election in Georgia where the president is elected through a 300-member College of Electors rather than a direct vote after the 2017 constitution amendment. As the opposition is boycotting the election, former football player Mikheil Kavelashvili nominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party is the only candidate registered for the run.

Opposition parties that entered parliament following the election results have refused to engage with the legislature, calling the elections fraudulent, and have not put forward any candidates.

Zourabichvili, whose term ends on December 16, has refused to leave her post, accusing the ruling party of meddling with parliamentary elections, and encouraged street protests, which are expected to intensify when Electoral College members will gather in the parliament building to cast their votes.
