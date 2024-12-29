https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/russian-troops-liberate-novotroitskoye-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1121297041.html
Russian Troops Liberate Novotroitskoye in Donetsk People's Republic
Russia’s Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the Central group of forces have liberated the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.Ukraine has lost up to 1,400 soldiers in battles with Russian forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Ukraine lost more than 480 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Tsentr group, which repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said. The Zapad group of Russian forces repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers.Russia's Vostok group of forces continued advancing behind the enemy lines, with Kiev losing up to 170 troops in the past day, while the Yug Group repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian military, the ministry said.The Russian operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery hit Ukrainian airfield infrastructure and a drone launch site and engaged enemy manpower and hardware clusters in 137 areas. More than 60 fixed-wing drones were struck down.
2024
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia’s Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the Central group of forces have liberated the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Ukraine has lost up to 1,400 soldiers in battles with Russian forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Ukraine lost more than 480 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Tsentr group, which repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said. The Zapad group of Russian forces repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia's Vostok group of forces continued advancing behind the enemy lines, with Kiev losing up to 170 troops in the past day, while the Yug Group repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian military, the ministry said.
The Russian operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery hit Ukrainian airfield infrastructure and a drone launch site and engaged enemy manpower and hardware clusters in 137 areas. More than 60 fixed-wing drones were struck down.