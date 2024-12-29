International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/russian-troops-liberate-novotroitskoye-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1121297041.html
Russian Troops Liberate Novotroitskoye in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Troops Liberate Novotroitskoye in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Russia’s Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-12-29T10:24+0000
2024-12-29T10:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
donetsk
donetsk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120819469_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f7436859eebe9e0b8a1345d7a27ad12d.jpg
"As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the Central group of forces have liberated the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.Ukraine has lost up to 1,400 soldiers in battles with Russian forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Ukraine lost more than 480 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Tsentr group, which repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said. The Zapad group of Russian forces repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers.Russia's Vostok group of forces continued advancing behind the enemy lines, with Kiev losing up to 170 troops in the past day, while the Yug Group repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian military, the ministry said.The Russian operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery hit Ukrainian airfield infrastructure and a drone launch site and engaged enemy manpower and hardware clusters in 137 areas. More than 60 fixed-wing drones were struck down.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/ukraine-loses-up-to-450-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-central-forces--1121291369.html
ukraine
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/08/1120819469_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_646906ffab8e73288483a4d24816dd16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of novotroitskoye in the donetsk people’s republic, the russian defense ministry said on sunday.
russia’s tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of novotroitskoye in the donetsk people’s republic, the russian defense ministry said on sunday.

Russian Troops Liberate Novotroitskoye in Donetsk People's Republic

10:24 GMT 29.12.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of a reconnaissance unit of the Zapad Group of Forces
Russian servicemen of a reconnaissance unit of the Zapad Group of Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia’s Tsentr group of forces has taken control of the village of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the Central group of forces have liberated the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
Ukraine has lost up to 1,400 soldiers in battles with Russian forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Central Forces
Yesterday, 10:47 GMT
Ukraine lost more than 480 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Tsentr group, which repelled 11 Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said. The Zapad group of Russian forces repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 420 Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia's Vostok group of forces continued advancing behind the enemy lines, with Kiev losing up to 170 troops in the past day, while the Yug Group repelled two counterattacks and eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian military, the ministry said.
The Russian operational-tactical aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery hit Ukrainian airfield infrastructure and a drone launch site and engaged enemy manpower and hardware clusters in 137 areas. More than 60 fixed-wing drones were struck down.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала