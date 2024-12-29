International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Up to 400 Troops in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day
Ukraine Lost Up to 400 Troops in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day
Ukraine has lost up to 400 troops in its offensive against the western Russian region of Kursk in the past day, the Russian Defense ministry said.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 troops, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, one armored fighting vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, four artillery systems, one mortar, 13 FPV drone teams and one air defense radar," the ministry said in a daily bulletin. This brings Ukraine's total losses in Kursk region since August up to more than 45,220. Russian troops repelled three counterattacks mounted by Ukrainian forces along the Kursk border in the past day, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and hardware in 11 border settlements as well as in Sumy region.
ukraine has lost up to 400 troops in its offensive against the western russian region of kursk in the past day, the russian defense ministry said.
ukraine has lost up to 400 troops in its offensive against the western russian region of kursk in the past day, the russian defense ministry said.

Ukraine Lost Up to 400 Troops in Russia's Kursk Region in Past Day

12:46 GMT 29.12.2024
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 400 troops in its offensive against the western Russian region of Kursk in the past day, the Russian Defense ministry said.
"Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 400 troops, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, one armored fighting vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, four artillery systems, one mortar, 13 FPV drone teams and one air defense radar," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.
This brings Ukraine's total losses in Kursk region since August up to more than 45,220. Russian troops repelled three counterattacks mounted by Ukrainian forces along the Kursk border in the past day, inflicting losses on enemy manpower and hardware in 11 border settlements as well as in Sumy region.
