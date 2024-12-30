https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/death-toll-from-tornadoes-rocking-uss-south-rises-to-4-people---reports-1121304838.html
Death Toll From Tornadoes Rocking US's South Rises to 4 People - Reports
The death toll from tornadoes that hit the southern part of the United States over the weekend has risen to at least four people, CBS News reported on Monday, citing authorities.
There were at least 45 reports of tornado damage across the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, the report said. The storms are expected to intensify Monday evening and overnight, affecting the eastern part of the country, US media reported. Over the weekend, at least 38 tornadoes were reportedly recorded in Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.
