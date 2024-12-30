International
Death Toll From Tornadoes Rocking US's South Rises to 4 People - Reports
Death Toll From Tornadoes Rocking US's South Rises to 4 People - Reports
The death toll from tornadoes that hit the southern part of the United States over the weekend has risen to at least four people, CBS News reported on Monday, citing authorities.
There were at least 45 reports of tornado damage across the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, the report said. The storms are expected to intensify Monday evening and overnight, affecting the eastern part of the country, US media reported. Over the weekend, at least 38 tornadoes were reportedly recorded in Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.
Death Toll From Tornadoes Rocking US's South Rises to 4 People - Reports

07:34 GMT 30.12.2024
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 5:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from tornadoes that hit the southern part of the United States over the weekend has risen to at least four people, CBS News reported on Monday, citing authorities.
There were at least 45 reports of tornado damage across the states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, the report said.
The storms are expected to intensify Monday evening and overnight, affecting the eastern part of the country, US media reported.
Over the weekend, at least 38 tornadoes were reportedly recorded in Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.
