Greece to Face Higher Costs if It Rejects Russian Gas – Russian Ambassador

Greece should be prepared to pay more if it rejects Russian gas for political reasons, Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov said in an interview with Sputnik.

2024-12-30T04:32+0000

2024-12-30T04:32+0000

2024-12-30T04:44+0000

The United States has set Europe the task of abandoning Russian energy resources by 2027. For this purpose, in particular, an LNG terminal was built in Alexandroupoli and put into operation three months ago. "The Greek government constantly publicly emphasizes the task of abandoning Russian gas. I cannot judge how possible this is. Athens tried to replace Russian supplies with more expensive LNG from other countries, but this resulted in an explosive rise in fuel prices. Greek citizens were forced to pay exorbitant bills for gas and electricity," Maslov said. Theoretically, Greece's refusal of Russian energy resources is possible, but "common sense" may prevail, the diplomat believes. "As for the refusal of our energy resources by 2027, then theoretically everything is possible. The question is, however, why, and whether the Greek side will be ready to pay so much more for the sake of some political considerations. Politics is politics, but in some cases, elementary common sense may prevail," the Russian ambassador concluded.On Cooperation Within UNSCRussia is ready for constructive cooperation with Greece in the UN Security Council, the ambassador pointed out.But time will tell how it will be in reality, he added.

