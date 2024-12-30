Greece to Face Higher Costs if It Rejects Russian Gas – Russian Ambassador
04:32 GMT 30.12.2024 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 30.12.2024)
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greece should be prepared to pay more if it rejects Russian gas for political reasons, Russian Ambassador to Greece Andrey Maslov said in an interview with Sputnik.
The United States has set Europe the task of abandoning Russian energy resources by 2027. For this purpose, in particular, an LNG terminal was built in Alexandroupoli and put into operation three months ago.
"The Greek government constantly publicly emphasizes the task of abandoning Russian gas. I cannot judge how possible this is. Athens tried to replace Russian supplies with more expensive LNG from other countries, but this resulted in an explosive rise in fuel prices. Greek citizens were forced to pay exorbitant bills for gas and electricity," Maslov said.
The share of Russian gas in Greece's energy balance in 2024 is approximately 60%, the ambassador said, citing official data from Greek gas distribution company DESFA.
"As you can see, the commissioning of the terminal in the city of Alexandroupoli did not have much of an impact on the overall situation. Since its launch, the Greek side has not used the terminal; only Bulgarian operator Bulgargaz has purchased LNG through it," Maslov noted.
Theoretically, Greece's refusal of Russian energy resources is possible, but "common sense" may prevail, the diplomat believes.
"As for the refusal of our energy resources by 2027, then theoretically everything is possible. The question is, however, why, and whether the Greek side will be ready to pay so much more for the sake of some political considerations. Politics is politics, but in some cases, elementary common sense may prevail," the Russian ambassador concluded.
On Cooperation Within UNSC
Russia is ready for constructive cooperation with Greece in the UN Security Council, the ambassador pointed out.
"As was once emphasized in the corresponding statement of our foreign ministry, we expect that the Greek side, during its watch in the UN Security Council, will prioritize the common interests of maintaining international peace and security, and make an effective contribution to responding to modern challenges and threats. Our country is ready for constructive cooperation on this basis," Maslov said.
But time will tell how it will be in reality, he added.
Greece was elected to the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.