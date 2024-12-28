https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/electricity-deficit-and-loss-of-fees-how-halting-russian-gas-transit-will-backfire-for-ukraine-1121292062.html

Electricity Deficit and Loss of Fees: How Halting Russian Gas Transit Will Backfire For Ukraine

Electricity Deficit and Loss of Fees: How Halting Russian Gas Transit Will Backfire For Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Kiev regime's decision not to extend the transit of Russian gas to Europe beyond January 1 is set to backfire on the country, despite Volodymyr Zelensky putting on a brave face.

2024-12-28T14:48+0000

2024-12-28T14:48+0000

2024-12-28T14:51+0000

world

robert fico

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

slovakia

kiev

international energy agency (iea)

russia

europe

gas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119678500_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f8dafba4d3707bb15ad65600c7a1f78f.jpg

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has warned that his country would halt electricity exports to Ukraine if Kiev stops supplying Russian gas to Central Europe. If Fico follows through, Ukraine will likely face more power shortages. Dependence on electricity imports: Ukraine relies heavily on around 1.7-2.1 gigawatts (GW) of electricity imported from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania. Loss of Slovakia's imports: Slovakia alone exported 2.4 million megawatthours of electricity to Ukraine between January and November, a 152% year-on-year increase. Uncertain compensation: It is unclear whether Poland, Hungary, and Romania could compensate for the loss if Slovakia ceases its electricity exports to Ukraine. Increased demand and shortages: The International Energy Agency warned in September that peak demand could reach 18.5 GW this winter in Ukraine, with an estimated supply deficit of 6 GW. Additional Impact of Halting Gas Transit

ukraine

slovakia

kiev

russia

poland

romania

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian gas transit, ukraine halting russian gas transit, transit fees, slovakia, slovak prime minister robert fico threatens ukraine, slovakia threatens to cut electricity supplies, natural gas, energy deficit, energy crisis