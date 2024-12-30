https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/musk-believes-mars-should-have-direct-democracy-after-colonization-1121302581.html

Musk Believes Mars Should Have Direct Democracy After Colonization

US entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, believes Mars should be governed by direct democracy.

US entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, believes Mars should be governed by direct democracy.Musk claims that unmanned Starship spacecraft could land on Mars in two years, while manned Starship missions could go there within the next four years. In September, Musk said that humanity must master interstellar flights, otherwise it could disappear in the future due to the expansion of the Sun or the collision of the Earth with an asteroid.

