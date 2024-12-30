https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/musk-believes-mars-should-have-direct-democracy-after-colonization-1121302581.html
Musk Believes Mars Should Have Direct Democracy After Colonization
Musk Believes Mars Should Have Direct Democracy After Colonization
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US entrepreneur, SpaceX founder Elon Musk believes that after colonization, Mars should be governed by the principle of direct democracy.
"The Martians will decide how they are ruled. I recommend direct, rather than representative, democracy," Musk said on X in response to a question about how Mars would be governed.
Elon Musk
US entrepreneur, SpaceX founder
Musk claims that unmanned Starship spacecraft could land on Mars in two years, while manned Starship missions could go there within the next four years.
In September, Musk said that humanity must master interstellar flights
, otherwise it could disappear in the future due to the expansion of the Sun or the collision of the Earth with an asteroid.