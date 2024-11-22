https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/musk-on-his-to-do-list-on-time-cover-some-points-needed-to-colonize-other-planets-1120961167.html

Musk on His ‘To-Do List’ on Time Cover: Some Points Needed to Colonize Other Planets

US entrepreneur Elon Musk, commenting on his "to-do list" on the cover of Time magazine, has said that it is not really his checklist, but that some items are needed to achieve a global goal of human colonization of other planets.

Earlier in the week, Time released the cover of its December issue featuring the entrepreneur and his alleged tasks or accomplishments, including two items that have not yet been completed, including reducing US government spending by $2 trillion and flying to Mars. Last month, Musk said that if Trump won the US presidential election, the entrepreneur would reduce state budget spending by $2 trillion. The presidential election took place in the United States on November 5. Republican candidate Donald Trump, who served as the US president from 2017-2021, was declared the winner by all leading race callers and networks. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris conceded defeat in an address to supporters. The Electoral College will vote in accordance with the will of the voters on December 17, and the new Congress will approve the results of the vote on January 6. The presidential inauguration will take place on January 20.

