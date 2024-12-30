International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
No Preconditions for Resolving the Ukrainian Conflict at Present - Kremlin
No Preconditions for Resolving the Ukrainian Conflict at Present - Kremlin
There are currently no preconditions for ending the Ukrainian conflict or any of its phases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.
"No," Peskov said.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that Russia is open to negotiations on resolving the situation surrounding Ukraine. However, he emphasized that these talks must focus on addressing the root causes of the crisis and take into account the actual situation "on the ground."Lavrov also reminded that Russia's approach to resolving the conflict had been outlined by President Vladimir Putin.In June, Putin proposed initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. According to his plan, Moscow would immediately cease hostilities and express readiness for negotiations once Ukrainian forces withdraw from the territories of Russia's newly integrated regions. Additionally, Kiev would need to declare its refusal to join NATO, undertake demilitarization and denazification efforts, and adopt a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status. Putin also stressed the necessity of lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the resolution process.
russia, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine peace talks, kremlin, dmitry peskov
No Preconditions for Resolving the Ukrainian Conflict at Present - Kremlin

10:12 GMT 30.12.2024 (Updated: 11:12 GMT 30.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are currently no preconditions for ending the Ukrainian conflict or any of its phases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.
"No," Peskov said.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that Russia is open to negotiations on resolving the situation surrounding Ukraine. However, he emphasized that these talks must focus on addressing the root causes of the crisis and take into account the actual situation "on the ground."
Lavrov also reminded that Russia's approach to resolving the conflict had been outlined by President Vladimir Putin.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin Sets Conditions for Ukraine Peace Talks: Full Ukrainian Withdrawal From New Russian Regions
14 June, 10:23 GMT
In June, Putin proposed initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. According to his plan, Moscow would immediately cease hostilities and express readiness for negotiations once Ukrainian forces withdraw from the territories of Russia's newly integrated regions. Additionally, Kiev would need to declare its refusal to join NATO, undertake demilitarization and denazification efforts, and adopt a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status. Putin also stressed the necessity of lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the resolution process.
