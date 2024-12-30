https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/no-preconditions-for-resolving-the-ukrainian-conflict-at-present---kremlin-1121306249.html

No Preconditions for Resolving the Ukrainian Conflict at Present - Kremlin

There are currently no preconditions for ending the Ukrainian conflict or any of its phases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"No," Peskov said.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that Russia is open to negotiations on resolving the situation surrounding Ukraine. However, he emphasized that these talks must focus on addressing the root causes of the crisis and take into account the actual situation "on the ground."Lavrov also reminded that Russia's approach to resolving the conflict had been outlined by President Vladimir Putin.In June, Putin proposed initiatives for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. According to his plan, Moscow would immediately cease hostilities and express readiness for negotiations once Ukrainian forces withdraw from the territories of Russia's newly integrated regions. Additionally, Kiev would need to declare its refusal to join NATO, undertake demilitarization and denazification efforts, and adopt a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status. Putin also stressed the necessity of lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the resolution process.

