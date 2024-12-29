https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/russia-ready-for-ukraine-talks-but-they-must-include-situation-on-ground---lavrov-1121294222.html

Russia Ready for Ukraine Talks, But They Must Include Situation on Ground - Lavrov

In an interview with Sputnik, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Ukraine crisis, Russian military bases in Syria and missile threats from the West.

In an interview with Sputnik, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Ukraine crisis, Russian military bases in Syria and missile threats from the West.On UkraineMoscow is ready for negotiations to resolve the situation around Ukraine, but they should be aimed at eliminating the root causes of the crisis and take into account the real situation "on the ground," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik. "We are ready for negotiations, but they should be aimed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and taking into account the real situation on the ground," Lavrov said.Both the current and the incoming US administrations have all the levers to launch negotiations on the Ukrainian issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.Russia's approaches to resolving the conflict over Ukraine were clearly outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry on June 14, as well as during a year-end press conference on December 19, the minister said. "In particular, we are talking about the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, ensuring its non-aligned, neutral and nuclear-weapon-free status, and eliminating long-term threats to Russia's security emanating from the West, including the expansion of NATO. Kiev must assume specific obligations to ensure the rights, freedoms and interests of Russian-speaking citizens and, of course, recognize the territorial realities enshrined in the Russian Constitution, Lavrov concluded.Kiev and the West need to discuss the possibility of establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine in order to get a respite to increase the potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; this is a dead end, the conflict can only be ended by implementing the proposals of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.He recalled that Putin had previously outlined Russia's approaches to resolving the conflict around Ukraine, including the need to adopt specific commitments to ensure the rights of Russian-speaking citizens and recognize territorial realities."Implementation of the specific proposals formulated by the head of state will help put an end to the conflict and reach comprehensive, long-term, fair and legally binding agreements. This is the only way to achieve lasting peace," Lavrov emphasized.The transfer of the second batch of F-16 fighters to Kiev by Denmark provokes a further escalation of the conflict around Ukraine, forcing Russia to take relevant measures, including military-technical ones, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed.In December, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Denmark had transferred the second batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine."We have repeatedly warned that by providing massive military assistance to the Ukrainian Nazis, Denmark, its patrons and allies are provoking an escalation of the conflict, forcing Russia to take relevant measures, including military-technical ones, to ensure the country's security," Lavrov said.According to the minister, "any types of weapons supplied by Western countries to the Kiev regime are a legitimate target and are effectively destroyed by the Russian military."On Russian Military Presence in SyriaWhen asked about the situation around Russian military presence in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister said that Moscow is not aware of the revision by the new Syrian authorities of the agreements on Russian military bases in the country, and there have been no requests from Damascus about this."Syria is a sovereign country that has the right to conclude and terminate contracts with foreign partners... At the same time, we are not aware of the work carried out by its new authorities on the inventory of such acts and their revision. The Russian side has not received any appeals in this regard," Lavrov said, adding that this makes sense since a "transitional period" has been declared in Syria until March 1, 2025.The deployment of Russian bases in Syria is provided for by existing international treaties concluded in accordance with international law, the minister said."Undoubtedly, the change of power that has taken place and the change in the state of affairs on the ground are making certain adjustments regarding the Russian military presence in Syria. It is not only about preserving our bases or strongholds, but also about the conditions of their operation, maintenance and provision, and interaction with the local side. These topics could be the subject of negotiations with the new Syrian leadership," Lavrov said.The situation in Syria does not entail amendments to the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran, and it is ready for signing, Sergey Lavrov noted."The new 'big' agreement, the text of which has long been ready and agreed upon by the parties, is comprehensive, long-term and 'all-weather' in nature and in this sense does not require any adjustments," the minister said, answering about the possibility of amending the agreement due to the situation in Syria, where power in the country has passed into the hands of the opposition, and Bashar Assad, whom Moscow and Tehran supported, has left the post of the president.According to Lavrov, the agreement is intended to legally consolidate the unprecedented progress in bilateral relations achieved in recent years and record their entry into the level of strategic partnership.Russia-NATO RelationsSpeaking of threats, Minister Lavrov emphasized that the United States and NATO will receive a decisive rebuff in the form of military-technical countermeasures from Moscow if they create new missile threats for Russia."We are ready for any scenario. If new missile threats are created, the opponents will receive a decisive rebuff in the form of military-technical countermeasures. In turn, hypothetical steps to create acceptable conditions for an equal dialogue will be taken into account," Lavrov said.Russia can only be interested in "comprehensive work to reduce the conflict potential with an emphasis on eliminating the root causes of fundamental security contradictions," the minister added."These include, first of all, the long-term expansion of NATO to the East. This is what provoked the Ukrainian crisis in many ways and continues to pose a threat to Russia's security. Hypothetically, arms control issues could also be discussed, but only as one of the elements of a broader agenda," Lavrov said.At the same time, today Russia's moratorium on the deployment of ground-based intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles "remains in force," the minister stressed.The recent testing of the Oreshnik system in combat conditions has shown Russia's capabilities, the minister concluded.On Russia-US RelationsRussia is ready to continue to implement a number of measures to maintain an acceptable level of predictability in relations with the United States in the missile and nuclear sphere, Russian Foreign Minister said."The objective reality is that as a result of the destructive policy of the United States, the foundations of strategic stability have been shaken considerably, and in some places destroyed," Lavrov said.He added that due to the "anti-Russian charge" of the current US administration, there are currently no conditions for dialogue on strategic stability and Moscow will not conduct any negotiations with Washington on arms control in principle until the United States abandons its anti-Russian course.As examples of such measures, he cited the fact that Russia continued to adhere to the quantitative restrictions on the relevant weapons provided for by the New START treaty, and that Russia's unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based medium- and shorter-range missiles remained in effect."Some other steps are also being taken," he said.At the same time, Lavrov also emphasized that until the Americans abandon their current anti-Russian course, "we will not conduct any negotiations with them on arms control.""We will not hold any arms control talks with the Americans until they abandon their current anti-Russian course," Lavrov added.On Nuclear StrategyIn the process of rearming its strategic nuclear forces, Russia strictly adheres to the limits set out in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."With regard to the New START, I would like to remind you that, even during the process of suspending the effect of this agreement, we declared our intention to observe its central 'caps' within the life cycle of the treaty and warned the United States against steps that could make these efforts meaningless for us," Lavrov said.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged not to guess what might happen after February 2026, when the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expires; in his words, "a lot can happen in a year.""We see no reason to guess now what will happen after February 2026, when the New START ceases to exist. A lot can still happen in the coming year. So at this stage it would be premature and unwise to announce our possible moves in this sensitive area," Lavrov said.He recalled that today Russia continued to adhere to the quantitative restrictions under the New START even despite its suspension.

