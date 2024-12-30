https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/russia-brings-back-150-soldiers-from-ukrainian-captivity-1121308513.html
Russia Brings Back 150 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity
Russia has returned 150 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity in exchange for 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On December 30 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement, adding that 150 Ukrainian POWs were transferred in exchange. All Russian military personnel are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact their relatives, the statement read, adding that they will be transferred to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense. The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian soldiers from captivity, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 150 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity in exchange for 150 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On December 30 of this year, as a result of the negotiation process, 150 Russian servicepeople were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime,"
the ministry said in a statement, adding that 150 Ukrainian POWs were transferred in exchange.
All Russian military personnel are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact their relatives, the statement read, adding that they will be transferred to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense.
The United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation efforts during the return of Russian soldiers from captivity, the ministry added.