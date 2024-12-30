https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/ukraines-second-front-in-africa-zelensky-will-bite-dust-there-1121305198.html

Ukraine’s ‘Second Front’ in Africa: Zelensky ‘Will Bite Dust’ There

Ukraine's 'Second Front' in Africa: Zelensky 'Will Bite Dust' There

Moscow earlier said that unable to defeat Russia on the battlefield, Ukraine decided to open a “second front” in Africa, pandering to terrorist groups in such countries as Mali and Niger.

Ukraine's opening of a "second front" on the African continent is "a desperate move aimed at media sensation, with no clear vision and strategy," Professor Alexis Habiyaremye, Research Chair in Industrial Development at the University of Johannesburg, told Sputnik.Context for Ukraine in AfricaIt is unclear what Ukraine's strategy in Africa is "beyond participation in destabilization" of the continent, he said, mentioning the Confederation of Sahel States, which are "led by a vision of sovereignty that is stronger than Ukrainian hatred and racism."Ukrainian intelligence services "have unashamedly claimed to collaborate" with terrorist groups in Africa, "hoping to destabilize Russian security partners, and by doing so, to discredit Russia," the analyst added, pointing to "the blanket impunity granted to Ukraine by its Western backers."Why is the Effort Fruitless?The professor singled out the Sahel region, where he said the Kiev regime relied on "French logistics and American satellite technology" to help "terrorists ambush troops of Malian Armed Forces."Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier stated that Mali’s and Niger’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine indicates the African countries’ growing understanding of the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime.

