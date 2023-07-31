International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/arms-for-ukraine-ending-up-in-terrorists-hands-in-africa-burkina-fasos-prez-says-1112275579.html
Arms for Ukraine Ending Up in Terrorists’ Hands in Africa, Burkina Faso’s Prez Says
Arms for Ukraine Ending Up in Terrorists’ Hands in Africa, Burkina Faso’s Prez Says
Delegations from 49 African states took part in the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg last week, discussing food security, energy and military cooperation. In an exclusive interview with Sputnik Africa, Bukinabe President Ibrahim Traore outlined priority areas for cooperation between Moscow and Ouagadougou, and issues of common concern.
2023-07-31T12:26+0000
2023-07-31T12:37+0000
africa
ibrahim traore
vladimir putin
russia
burkina faso
meeting
summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106006266_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_36e806e703ae57256288160bb0bc424c.jpg
Western weapons sent to Ukraine are winding up in the hands of arms smugglers and terrorists in Africa, and pose a threat to the continent, interim President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso has told Sputnik Africa.“What’s my take [on the conflict in Ukraine, ed.]? I don’t have any take on this, because we’re also in conflict. We are at war against terrorism, and they [the West, ed.] are no longer concerned with our war. We only deplore that weapons destined for Ukraine are on our continent and continue to activate our war. This is what we deplore,” Traore said.This “very dangerous” situation results in weapons “in the hands of enemies who are killing our peoples,” the president stressed.Traore expressed hope that the crisis in Ukraine would come to an end. “Everyone wants the war to stop, war is not good. Everyone wants it to stop, to find mechanisms to stop it, because we want to live in peace. But everyone must also make the effort on their respective side, so that we can take a step,” he said.‘Others Just Publish Figures, Putin Acts’Commenting on President Putin’s remarks at the Russia-Africa Forum last week that Russia would be delivering food assistance to African countries, including Burkina Faso, free of charge, Traore said that he appreciates Moscow’s generosity, and looks forward to assistance that would help his country achieve self-sufficiency in food production.Burkina Faso has long been facing a jihadist insurgency which spread to the country from neighboring Mali in 2015, with upwards of 40 percent of the nation’s territory outside the government’s control. The insurgency has led to the deaths of over 10,000 people, with over two million displaced.The Burkinabe leader assured that when the new shipment of Russian food supplies arrives, the authorities would “do everything” so that the people know that the grain came from Russia.Security AssistanceCommenting on Russian security assistance to Burkina Faso, Traore said that Moscow “refuses nothing” when it comes to equipment and training to assist Ouagadougou in its fight against terrorism, and that military-technical cooperation between the two countries was “faring very well.”“There are no restrictions, they do not refuse licenses, and it is at a good price. Russia is also ready to deliver weapons to us also for free,” Traore said.Second Russia-Africa SummitTraore traveled to Russia last week to take part in the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, where Moscow and African countries signed a torrent of new cooperation agreements, including commitments to ship between tens of thousands of tons of food assistance to countries in need including Burkina Faso, Eritrea, Somalia, and Zimbabwe, free of charge, in the coming months. President Putin held bilateral talks with President Traore on Saturday.Burkina Faso is one of dozens of African nations which have sought to reduce the influence of Western powers in the region. In January, Ouagadougou asked the contingent of 400 French troops stationed in the country to withdraw, with Paris complying a month later.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/where-do-western-weapons-sent-to-kiev-actually-end-up-1111728757.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/putin-says-russia-africa-summit-held-at-good-level-with-good-results-1112246353.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/pepe-escobar-geopolitical-chessboard-shifts-against-us-empire--1112240929.html
africa
russia
burkina faso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/03/1106006266_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26dfb95e611b52f68e94e3a2e47fbc71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
burkina faso, ibrahim traore, russia, vladimir putin, summit, russia-africa summit, cooperation, assistance, food, security aid, ukraine crisis, weapons smuggling
burkina faso, ibrahim traore, russia, vladimir putin, summit, russia-africa summit, cooperation, assistance, food, security aid, ukraine crisis, weapons smuggling

Arms for Ukraine Ending Up in Terrorists’ Hands in Africa, Burkina Faso’s Prez Says

12:26 GMT 31.07.2023 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 31.07.2023)
© AP Photo / Kilaye BationoSoldiers loyal to Burkina Faso's Capt. Ibrahim Traore gather outside the National Assembly as Traore was appointed Burkina Faso's transitional president in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday Oct. 14, 2022.
Soldiers loyal to Burkina Faso's Capt. Ibrahim Traore gather outside the National Assembly as Traore was appointed Burkina Faso's transitional president in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Friday Oct. 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
© AP Photo / Kilaye Bationo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Exclusive
Delegations from 49 African states took part in the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg last week, discussing food security, energy and military cooperation. In an exclusive interview with Sputnik Africa, Burkinabe President Ibrahim Traore outlined priority areas for cooperation between Moscow and Ouagadougou and issues of common concern.
Western weapons sent to Ukraine are winding up in the hands of arms smugglers and terrorists in Africa, and pose a threat to the continent, interim President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso has told Sputnik Africa.
“What’s my take [on the conflict in Ukraine, ed.]? I don’t have any take on this, because we’re also in conflict. We are at war against terrorism, and they [the West, ed.] are no longer concerned with our war. We only deplore that weapons destined for Ukraine are on our continent and continue to activate our war. This is what we deplore,” Traore said.

“I saw once in the media that the Ukrainian president himself had sacked some of his entourage for acts of corruption on the military equipment that was delivered. That means it’s not controlled and it is found on the African continent, it is a danger. Terrorists pay for equipment everywhere, especially in conflict zones, because there are arms traffickers. So it only aggravates the magnitude of our conflicts, too,” Traore said.

This “very dangerous” situation results in weapons “in the hands of enemies who are killing our peoples,” the president stressed.
Traore expressed hope that the crisis in Ukraine would come to an end. “Everyone wants the war to stop, war is not good. Everyone wants it to stop, to find mechanisms to stop it, because we want to live in peace. But everyone must also make the effort on their respective side, so that we can take a step,” he said.
Polish Border guard officers are seen riding a quad on border cross in Medyka, south east Poland, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
Sputnik Explains
Where Do Western Weapons Sent to Kiev Actually End Up?
7 July, 17:34 GMT

‘Others Just Publish Figures, Putin Acts’

Commenting on President Putin’s remarks at the Russia-Africa Forum last week that Russia would be delivering food assistance to African countries, including Burkina Faso, free of charge, Traore said that he appreciates Moscow’s generosity, and looks forward to assistance that would help his country achieve self-sufficiency in food production.
“I appreciate it. I appreciated it a lot because long before the announcement, if we talk about Burkina Faso, [Russia] had already sent grain...So it’s not the first time. Because [Putin] is aware that we are at war, that we have internally displaced persons. Others just publish figures, yet they do nothing, while he acts. So we can only appreciate that,” Traore said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a speech during the plenary session of the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on July 27, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
Russia
Putin Says Had Frank, Useful Discussion on Ukraine With African Countries
29 July, 15:53 GMT
Burkina Faso has long been facing a jihadist insurgency which spread to the country from neighboring Mali in 2015, with upwards of 40 percent of the nation’s territory outside the government’s control. The insurgency has led to the deaths of over 10,000 people, with over two million displaced.
The Burkinabe leader assured that when the new shipment of Russian food supplies arrives, the authorities would “do everything” so that the people know that the grain came from Russia.
“We’ve discussed far beyond that, so Russia can help us maintain the production of agricultural equipment so that we can be independent in this area,” Traore said.

Security Assistance

Commenting on Russian security assistance to Burkina Faso, Traore said that Moscow “refuses nothing” when it comes to equipment and training to assist Ouagadougou in its fight against terrorism, and that military-technical cooperation between the two countries was “faring very well.”
“There are no restrictions, they do not refuse licenses, and it is at a good price. Russia is also ready to deliver weapons to us also for free,” Traore said.

Second Russia-Africa Summit

Traore traveled to Russia last week to take part in the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, where Moscow and African countries signed a torrent of new cooperation agreements, including commitments to ship between tens of thousands of tons of food assistance to countries in need including Burkina Faso, Eritrea, Somalia, and Zimbabwe, free of charge, in the coming months. President Putin held bilateral talks with President Traore on Saturday.
Burkina Faso is one of dozens of African nations which have sought to reduce the influence of Western powers in the region. In January, Ouagadougou asked the contingent of 400 French troops stationed in the country to withdraw, with Paris complying a month later.
Staff worker stands behind national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
World
Pepe Escobar: Geopolitical Chessboard Shifts Against US Empire
29 July, 11:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала