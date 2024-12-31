https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/centcom-reports-precision-strikes-on-houthi-targets-in-yemen-1121323470.html
CENTCOM Reports Precision Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen
The US military targeted key Houthi facilities during the strikes in Yemen, the Central Command said on Tuesday.
US Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV), according to the statement. In addition, the US military destroyed a Houthi coastal radar site and seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea, the statement said. CENTCOM reaffirmed that there were no injuries or damage to US personnel or equipment during these strikes.Earlier in the day, Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Tuesday that it had carried out an attack on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman as it was preparing for a "massive air raid" on Yemen.The Houthis also carried out their first missile attack on a power station in Israel, as well as a second attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv within a week, the spokesman said."In honor of the victory over the oppression of the Palestinian people and in support of their fighters, and in response to the mass killings of our brothers in the Gaza Strip, with the help of Almighty God, the missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out two quality military operations The first targeted Ben Gurion Airport, belonging to the Israeli enemy, in the Jaffa area of occupied Palestine, using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. The other operation targeted a power station south of occupied Jerusalem with the use of a Zulfiqar ballistic missile," Saria said.Last week, Israel carried out strikes on power stations and an airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and in the province of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, resulting in the deaths of six people.
15:50 GMT 31.12.2024 (Updated: 16:55 GMT 31.12.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US military targeted key Houthi facilities during the strikes in Yemen, the Central Command said on Tuesday.
US Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV), according to the statement.
“These facilities were used in Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” the statement said.
In addition, the US military destroyed a Houthi coastal radar site and seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea, the statement said.
CENTCOM reaffirmed that there were no injuries or damage to US personnel or equipment during these strikes.
Earlier in the day, Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, said on Tuesday that it had carried out an attack on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman as it was preparing for a "massive air raid" on Yemen.
"During a joint operation of the navy, missile forces and unmanned aerial vehicle forces ... with a large number of drones and missiles, an attack was carried out on the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman as the US military was preparing for a massive air raid on our country [Yemen]," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said.
The Houthis also carried out their first missile attack on a power station in Israel, as well as a second attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv within a week, the spokesman said.
"In honor of the victory over the oppression of the Palestinian people and in support of their fighters, and in response to the mass killings of our brothers in the Gaza Strip, with the help of Almighty God, the missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out two quality military operations The first targeted Ben Gurion Airport, belonging to the Israeli enemy, in the Jaffa area of occupied Palestine, using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile. The other operation targeted a power station south of occupied Jerusalem with the use of a Zulfiqar ballistic missile," Saria said.
Last week, Israel carried out strikes
on power stations and an airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and in the province of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, resulting in the deaths of six people.