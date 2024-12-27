https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/powerful-explosions-caused-by-new-airstrikes-heard-in-yemens-capital---sources-1121287819.html

Powerful Explosions Caused by New Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital

Powerful Explosions Caused by New Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital

A day earlier the IDF launched its biggest strikes to date against multiple targets across Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport and the al-Daylami airbase, as well as civilian and military infrastructure in Hodeidah province.

Powerful explosions were heard in Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Friday night as a result of new airstrikes, a local government source told Sputnik.One strike targeted a military-technical service camp in northern Sanaa, the source said. Another reportedly targeted the headquarters of the former 1st Armored Division.Another source told Russian media that "strikes are being carried out on the territory of the international airport, as well as military installations located within the capital and its environs."Local media confirmed that the airport had been targeted, and reported multiple explosions taking place across the city.Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby warned that the US would continue to target the Houthis until they stopped targeting Israel. The Yemeni militia has vowed to stop their attacks once Israel stops its "genocidal" campaign in Gaza.Israel launched a massive, 100-warplane attack on Yemen on Thursday. That attack included the targeting of Sanaa's International Airport, killing and injuring scores of civilians and nearly killing a high-level World Health Organization delegation, including its head, and injuring the pilot of a UN plane.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel was "just getting started" with the Houthis, and promised to "strike them to the bitter end until they learn."The militia ignored the warning, launching a fresh ballistic missile attack on Tel Aviv Friday, targeting an Israeli-owned merchant ship in the Arabian Sea, and attacking a "vital target" in Jaffa, Israel with a drone. The Houthis also organized massive rallies Friday across dozens of cities, towns and villages under their control to express defiance of Israel and the US.United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the escalation between Yemen and Israel, and characterized Israel's strikes "on Sanaa International Airport, the Red Sea ports and power stations in Yemen" as "especially alarming."Guterres warned that the attacks pose a serious threat to humanitarian operations in the war-torn country.

