Mysterious 'Stealth Jets' and Massive Assault Ships: China Shows Off Its New Weapons

Beijing has reminded the world this month that its armed forces are not just some of the most numerically superior in the world but also have cutting-edge military tech at their disposal.

Sixth-Generation Jets?Images of two different mysterious aircraft flying in Chinese skies have emerged on social media this month, raising speculations that these might have been China’s new sixth-generation combat aircraft.One of these planes, dubbed J-36 by the public, is a tailless flying wing aircraft that has an estimated length of around 22 meters and a wingspan of around 20 meters and appears to be powered by three engines.The other is also a tailless plane that, unlike the first, features a design similar to a lambda-wing and is powered by two engines.These, however, are merely observations based on videos of these aircraft in flight and virtually nothing is known about their actual capabilities.KJ-3000In December, China’s new KJ-3000 early warning aircraft performed its first flight. KJ-3000 has a payload of 66 tons, which is 16 more than its predecessor, the KJ-2000, and has equipment capable of detecting both conventional and stealth aircraft.Its onboard communications and control equipment allow the KJ-3000 to operate as an airborne command center and coordinate operations of Chinese ground forces, air force and navy.SichuanCNS Sichuan is China’s first Type 076 next-generation amphibious assault ship and the largest vessel of this class in the country. It was launched in Shanghai last week.With a displacement of 40,000 metric tons, Sichuan is capable of ferrying troops, helicopters, amphibious landing craft and even fixed-wing aircraft wherever Beijing desires.The ship is expected to be fitted with an electromagnetic catapult that would allow it to launch aircraft, China Daily notes, also quoting an unnamed Chinese shipbuilding researcher as saying that “it is highly likely that the ship will carry large combat drones and act like a 'lightweight aircraft carrier'.”China’s Military Buildup Necessary to 'Confront US Aggression'The speed at which this vessel was constructed, going “from a proposal in 2020 to afloat at the end of 2024,” highlights the “tremendously faster construction rates of Chinese warships versus their American counterparts,” notes veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic.The fact that Type 76 is likely going to operate drones “represents another step in the direction of larger quantities of expendable systems reflecting the reality of modern warfare against peer adversaries,” he adds.Unlike the United States which “prioritizes the projection of military power around the globe,” China’s military “has been shaped by the prioritization of China’s territorial defense,” Berletic notes.

