Russian Tanks Now Boast Advanced Anti-Drone Shields – Manufacturer
Russian Tanks Now Boast Advanced Anti-Drone Shields – Manufacturer
Sputnik International
All Russian tanks are equipped with protection against drones; their design received such a change as a result of the special military operation experience, tank maker Uralvagonzavod told journalists.
"Since the beginning of the special military operation, over a hundred changes have been made to the design of the tanks. For example, all vehicles are equipped with anti-FVP drone nets and rubber-reinforced protection. The rear, engine, and engine-transmission compartment of the tanks received additional protection," the company said. The tanks also equipped with enhanced camouflage and electronic warfare systems to counter drones, it added. According to Uralvagonzavod CEO Alexander Potapov, the tank of the early 2022 and of the late 2024 can be considered two different combat vehicles. Russia's Uralvagonzavod has fulfilled 2024 contracts for T-90M and T-72B3M tanks and sent two echelons to the Russian troops, the defense industry giant told journalists.It is noted that tank builders, following tradition, decorated the vehicles from each batch in a New Year's style: a Russian flag was installed on the T-90M Proryv, and a New Year's tree was installed on the T-72B3M.In 2024, the team of the Nizhny Tagil-based enterprise provided the troops with modern combat equipment around the clock, with the volume of armored vehicle production increasing from month to month. November of this year was especially intensive in terms of labor intensity and output, the company noted.
Russian Tanks Now Boast Advanced Anti-Drone Shields – Manufacturer

06:15 GMT 31.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All Russian tanks are equipped with protection against drones; their design received such a change as a result of the special military operation experience, tank maker Uralvagonzavod told journalists.
"Since the beginning of the special military operation, over a hundred changes have been made to the design of the tanks. For example, all vehicles are equipped with anti-FVP drone nets and rubber-reinforced protection. The rear, engine, and engine-transmission compartment of the tanks received additional protection," the company said.
The tanks also equipped with enhanced camouflage and electronic warfare systems to counter drones, it added.
According to Uralvagonzavod CEO Alexander Potapov, the tank of the early 2022 and of the late 2024 can be considered two different combat vehicles.

"For example, if we talk about the protection system, it did not anticipate many of the challenges that we faced literally from the first days of the special military operation. The corresponding improvements were immediately adopted, the designers worked day and night, and the plant workers promptly made changes to the products that were already being assembled in the workshop. This painstaking and responsible work of the plant workers was recognized by the eighth state award — the Order 'For Labor Valor,'" Potapov said.

Russia's Uralvagonzavod has fulfilled 2024 contracts for T-90M and T-72B3M tanks and sent two echelons to the Russian troops, the defense industry giant told journalists.
"The Uralvagonzavod Research and Production Corporation (part of the UVZ concern of the Rostec state corporation) has successfully completed 2024 by fulfilling two contracts. The final batches of T-90M Proryv and modernized T-72B3 tanks have been sent to the Russian Defense Ministry this year," the company said.
It is noted that tank builders, following tradition, decorated the vehicles from each batch in a New Year's style: a Russian flag was installed on the T-90M Proryv, and a New Year's tree was installed on the T-72B3M.
In 2024, the team of the Nizhny Tagil-based enterprise provided the troops with modern combat equipment around the clock, with the volume of armored vehicle production increasing from month to month. November of this year was especially intensive in terms of labor intensity and output, the company noted.
