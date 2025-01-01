International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/fears-of-new-energy-crisis-rekindled-in-europe-as-russia-ceases-gas-supply-via-ukraine-1121326804.html
Fears of New Energy Crisis Rekindled in Europe as Russia Ceases Gas Supply Via Ukraine
Fears of New Energy Crisis Rekindled in Europe as Russia Ceases Gas Supply Via Ukraine
Sputnik International
Fears of a new energy crisis have been rekindled in Europe with the end of Russian gas supply through Ukraine.
2025-01-01T12:17+0000
2025-01-01T12:17+0000
russia
europe
european union (eu)
gazprom
gas
gas prices
gas transit
ukraine
economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077247_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff15bde4bf7ba189864ff4095d88b52d.jpg
Fears of a new energy crisis have been rekindled in Europe with the end of Russian gas supply through Ukraine. The winding down of cheap and reliable Russian gas transit will fuel energy costs, inflationary pressures, and the cost-of-living crisis, experts cited by Xinhua have warned. "If there is a crisis in energy supply, Europe will be the most affected and this will weaken its economic power even more," Croatian political analyst Robert Frank noted.The cessation of Russian gas transit “will likely intensify cost pressures for Slovenian industries, and by extension, raise consumer prices," stressed Joze P. Damijan, professor of economics at the University of Ljubljana.Europe still hasn’t recovered from its shortsighted move to drastically cut its dependence on Russian gas, which had triggered a massive spike in inflation and economic slowdown. Gazprom ended gas transit through Ukraine on January 1 following the expiration of the five-year contract with Naftogaz. The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline had transported about 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas last year, accounting for approximately 4.5% of the total gas consumption in the EU, according to Gazprom. Moldova and four EU countries – Slovakia, Austria, Italy, and the Czech Republic – received Russian gas via this route. Balkan Stream, fed by the Turkish Stream pipeline, now remains the only source of Russian pipeline gas for Europe. It delivers gas to Romania, Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Hungary.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/major-winners-and-losers-of-halting-russian-gas-transit-through-ukraine-1121300467.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077247_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d5d3460910a2c4ef21678514b58958e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian gas supplies, russia stops gas transit, gas transit through ukraine, why is russia halting gas exports, how much russian gas does europe buy, europe, gas prices, gas futures, russian gas, russian gas transit, russian gas transit through ukraine
russian gas supplies, russia stops gas transit, gas transit through ukraine, why is russia halting gas exports, how much russian gas does europe buy, europe, gas prices, gas futures, russian gas, russian gas transit, russian gas transit through ukraine

Fears of New Energy Crisis Rekindled in Europe as Russia Ceases Gas Supply Via Ukraine

12:17 GMT 01.01.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Ageyenko / Go to the mediabankGas wells of Gazprom on the Kovykta gas field.
Gas wells of Gazprom on the Kovykta gas field. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Ageyenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Supplies of Russian gas via Ukraine ended at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT) on January 1, according to a contractual document on gas transit between Gazprom and Naftogaz. The Kiev regime had repeatedly stated it had no intention to extend the transit agreement.
Fears of a new energy crisis have been rekindled in Europe with the end of Russian gas supply through Ukraine.
The winding down of cheap and reliable Russian gas transit will fuel energy costs, inflationary pressures, and the cost-of-living crisis, experts cited by Xinhua have warned.
"If there is a crisis in energy supply, Europe will be the most affected and this will weaken its economic power even more," Croatian political analyst Robert Frank noted.
The cessation of Russian gas transit “will likely intensify cost pressures for Slovenian industries, and by extension, raise consumer prices," stressed Joze P. Damijan, professor of economics at the University of Ljubljana.
Europe still hasn’t recovered from its shortsighted move to drastically cut its dependence on Russian gas, which had triggered a massive spike in inflation and economic slowdown. Gazprom ended gas transit through Ukraine on January 1 following the expiration of the five-year contract with Naftogaz.
The Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline had transported about 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas last year, accounting for approximately 4.5% of the total gas consumption in the EU, according to Gazprom. Moldova and four EU countries – Slovakia, Austria, Italy, and the Czech Republic – received Russian gas via this route.
Balkan Stream, fed by the Turkish Stream pipeline, now remains the only source of Russian pipeline gas for Europe. It delivers gas to Romania, Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Hungary.
A booster gas pipeline pumping station at an oil and gas field. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2024
World
Major Winners and Losers of Halting Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine
29 December 2024, 16:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала