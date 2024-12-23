Hungary to Maintain Energy Ties With Russia As No 'Better Offer' Exists
© AP PhotoIn this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto gestures while speaking to the media during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 21, 2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hungary does not intend to abandon its energy cooperation with Russia in the absence of a cheaper and more reliable alternative, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
"Russia has been a reliable partner for us when it comes to energy supplies, that's a fact, and in such serious issues like energy security, you only change your reliable source in case you have a better offer. But we don't have a better offer, we don't have an offer for more reliable or cheaper neither more reliable nor cheaper source to utilize. So why we would walk away from our energy cooperation with Russia?" Szijjarto said.
The minister emphasized that the issue of energy belongs to the realm of physical infrastructure and not politics.
"Not to speak about the fact that the energy supply is a matter of physical nature, so it's very conservative thing to say, if there's a pipeline, you can buy gas or oil. If there's no pipeline, it's just dream. So once you cut the Russian energy sources from Hungary, when it comes to natural gas or oil, simply the remaining infrastructure cannot supply the country, and it's not a political question, if a pipeline has a certain capacity, you can make whatever statements it will not change," he noted.
21 December, 04:37 GMT
Paks II Nuclear Plant
The construction of the Russian-built Paks II Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary is moving fast, and changes to the budget will be negotiated, the foreign minister also told RIA Novosti.
"What is good news is that we are moving forward with the construction pretty quickly," Szijjarto said.
The minister added that budget changes were nothing out of the ordinary when it came to the construction of a nuclear plant.
"Since the contract has been signed in 2014, so almost 11 years now, it is not too complicated to understand that during such a long period of time, prices of technologies, especially such complicated technologies and equipment, might have changed," he pointed out.
The two sides will negotiate about that, the minister said.