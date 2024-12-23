https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/hungary-to-maintain-energy-ties-with-russia-as-no-better-offer-exists-1121240004.html

Hungary to Maintain Energy Ties With Russia As No 'Better Offer' Exists

Hungary does not intend to abandon its energy cooperation with Russia in the absence of a cheaper and more reliable alternative, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

"Russia has been a reliable partner for us when it comes to energy supplies, that's a fact, and in such serious issues like energy security, you only change your reliable source in case you have a better offer. But we don't have a better offer, we don't have an offer for more reliable or cheaper neither more reliable nor cheaper source to utilize. So why we would walk away from our energy cooperation with Russia?" Szijjarto said. The minister emphasized that the issue of energy belongs to the realm of physical infrastructure and not politics. Paks II Nuclear PlantThe construction of the Russian-built Paks II Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary is moving fast, and changes to the budget will be negotiated, the foreign minister also told RIA Novosti."What is good news is that we are moving forward with the construction pretty quickly," Szijjarto said.The minister added that budget changes were nothing out of the ordinary when it came to the construction of a nuclear plant.The two sides will negotiate about that, the minister said.

