Houthis Say Shot Down US MQ-9 Drone Over Yemen

Yemeni movement Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, brought down a US military MQ-9 drone in northeastern Yemen, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

"The air defenses of the Yemeni Armed Forces were able to shoot down an American MQ_9 aircraft while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Ma'rib Governorate," Saree said in the statement. He added that a Yemeni-made surface-to-air missile shot down the drone. It is the second such drone shot down in the past three days and the 14th since the start of active combat operations by the Houthis in support of Gaza, Saree said.In November last year, Yemeni forces began attacking what they say are ships associated with Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in response to Tel Aviv’s military assault on the Gaza Strip. The US and the UK have since launched a series of strikes at targets in Yemen.

