At Least 10 Injured in Mass Shooting Outside New York Nightclub - Reports

At least 10 people were wounded overnight in a mass shooting that took place outside a popular night club in New York City, media reported citing police and sources familiar with the matter.

The shooting started near the Amazura night club shortly before 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday (04:20 GMT on Thursday), sources told the New York Post. All of the victims were taken to area hospitals. None of them were in critical condition and all were expected to survive, according to the New York Police Department.

