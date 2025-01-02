International
Gunman Kills 10 People, Including 2 Children, in Montenegro - Interior Minister
Sputnik International
A gunman shot dead at least 10 people, including two children, in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje, Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic said.
On Wednesday, the Montenegrin police department said that in the afternoon, a man shot several people and then fled. The suspect also killed several members of his own family, the minister added. Later on Wednesday, Saranovic said that the shooter committed suicide. He also added that the number of victims could increase to 12. "[He] attempted to commit suicide, but did not die on the spot. He died on the way to the Clinical Center of Montenegro in Podgorica," Saranovic said. At the same time, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic noted that the National Security Council would consider a ban on gun ownership following the Cetinje shooting and called for tougher penalties for illegal gun ownership. Montenegrin media reported that before the attack, the shooter had an argument with one of the victims, then went home to get a gun, returned to a cafe and killed and wounded several people. After that, he killed the children of the cafe owner and one woman. The shooter is reportedly known for his aggressive behavior and has previously been detained for illegal possession of weapons.
02.01.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A gunman shot dead at least 10 people, including two children, in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje, Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic said.
On Wednesday, the Montenegrin police department said that in the afternoon, a man shot several people and then fled.
"The shooter is suspected of killing at least 10 people, two of whom were minors," Saranovic told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the father of the killed children was also shot dead.
The suspect also killed several members of his own family, the minister added.
Later on Wednesday, Saranovic said that the shooter committed suicide. He also added that the number of victims could increase to 12.
"[He] attempted to commit suicide, but did not die on the spot. He died on the way to the Clinical Center of Montenegro in Podgorica," Saranovic said.
At the same time, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic noted that the National Security Council would consider a ban on gun ownership following the Cetinje shooting and called for tougher penalties for illegal gun ownership.
Montenegrin media reported that before the attack, the shooter had an argument with one of the victims, then went home to get a gun, returned to a cafe and killed and wounded several people. After that, he killed the children of the cafe owner and one woman. The shooter is reportedly known for his aggressive behavior and has previously been detained for illegal possession of weapons.
