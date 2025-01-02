International
Israel's Secret Police Claims Number of Israelis Caught Spying for Iran Jumped Fourfold in 2024
Israel's Secret Police Claims Number of Israelis Caught Spying for Iran Jumped Fourfold in 2024
Sputnik International
The number of Israelis detained by authorities and accused of spying for Iran jumped by some 400% in 2024, according to an annual report put out this week by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service.
Shin Bet revealed that indictments had been filed against 27 Israelis involved in 13 “serious espionage affairs…exposed and thwarted” by its agents, who besides the Army’s Aman and the foreign intel-oriented Mossad make up one of three major intelligence services serving the Jewish State.The security service also reported a dramatic uptick in cyber threats to Israel, which it said had quintupled in the past year.Earlier this week, Israeli authorities detained 29-year-old Israeli national Alexander Granovsky, charging him with photographing a sensitive facility and the entrance to former defense minister Benny Gantz’ neighborhood, torching multiple vehicles and spray-painting a pro-Iranian message on buildings.In September, Israel claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett ex-defense minister Yoav Gallant and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar.
Israel's Secret Police Claims Number of Israelis Caught Spying for Iran Jumped Fourfold in 2024

The number of Israelis detained by authorities and accused of spying for Iran jumped by some 400% in 2024, according to an annual report put out this week by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service.
“A record was recorded n the number of detainees involved in espionage-related affairs for the Iranians, when there was an increase of about 400% of the number of detainees from 2023,” the agency said in a statement.
Shin Bet revealed that indictments had been filed against 27 Israelis involved in 13 “serious espionage affairs…exposed and thwarted” by its agents, who besides the Army’s Aman and the foreign intel-oriented Mossad make up one of three major intelligence services serving the Jewish State.
The security service also reported a dramatic uptick in cyber threats to Israel, which it said had quintupled in the past year.

Shin Bet appeared puzzled by the alleged spy recruitment operations, saying earlier that it has seen “a variety of citizens being recruited…ranging from ultra-Orthodox citizens, new immigrants, minorities” to “citizens leading ordinary secular bourgeois lifestyles.”

Iran has not officially commented on Shin Bet’s allegations, or its figures.

Earlier this week, Israeli authorities detained 29-year-old Israeli national Alexander Granovsky, charging him with photographing a sensitive facility and the entrance to former defense minister Benny Gantz’ neighborhood, torching multiple vehicles and spray-painting a pro-Iranian message on buildings.
In September, Israel claimed to have foiled a plot to assassinate Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett ex-defense minister Yoav Gallant and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar.
