International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/ex-mossad-chief-threatened-ex-icc-prosecutor-over-probe-against-israel---reports-1118666187.html
Ex-Mossad Chief Threatened Ex-ICC Prosecutor Over Probe Against Israel - Reports
Ex-Mossad Chief Threatened Ex-ICC Prosecutor Over Probe Against Israel - Reports
Sputnik International
Yossi Cohen, during his capacity as the director of Israel's Mossad, has allegedly tried to pressure the International Criminal Court's prosecutor at the time, Fatou Bensouda, into dropping a war crimes investigation in occupied Palestinian territories, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2024-05-28T14:22+0000
2024-05-28T14:22+0000
world
middle east
fatou bensouda
yossi cohen
joseph kabila
israel
palestine
gambia
mossad
international criminal court (icc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d7226ffa9240835a0dddf9eda690679c.jpg
Cohen was at the helm of Mossad (Israel's foreign intelligence agency) from 2016 to 2021. The Gambia's Bensouda served as ICC prosecutor from 2012 to 2021. In 2021, she launched the formal probe into war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Israel in occupied Palestinian territories. Cohen reportedly was involved in a plot, authorized by the Israeli government, where he was supposed to hold multiple secret meetings with Bensouda and dissuade her from launching the official probe against Israel. Joseph Kabila, a former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, purportedly had a supporting role and setting up Cohen's meeting with Bensouda in New York in 2018. The ex-prosecutor informed a small group of ICC officials that the former Mossad head attempted to influence and intimidate her, four sources were cited as saying. Cohen's tactics allegedly evolved from attempts to charm Bensouda to "threats and manipulation," including addressed against members of her family. Two sources were cited as saying that the Mossad chief showed Bensouda photos and transcripts of secret recordings of her husband, apparently meant as a tool for discrediting the ICC official. Israeli authorities rejected the information as false, while Bensouda declined to comment, the newspaper said. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's announcement last week that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials is widely seen as the culmination of his predecessor Bensouda's probe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/will-icc-step-out-of-us-shadow-as-its-ag-requests-arrest-warrant-for-netanyahu-hamas-leaders-1118574813.html
israel
palestine
gambia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7044f8d4bdd9b27012356f4b88ba2de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah

Ex-Mossad Chief Threatened Ex-ICC Prosecutor Over Probe Against Israel - Reports

14:22 GMT 28.05.2024
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2024
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yossi Cohen, during his capacity as the director of Israel's Mossad, has allegedly tried to pressure the International Criminal Court's prosecutor at the time, Fatou Bensouda, into dropping a war crimes investigation in occupied Palestinian territories, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Cohen was at the helm of Mossad (Israel's foreign intelligence agency) from 2016 to 2021. The Gambia's Bensouda served as ICC prosecutor from 2012 to 2021. In 2021, she launched the formal probe into war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Israel in occupied Palestinian territories.
Cohen reportedly was involved in a plot, authorized by the Israeli government, where he was supposed to hold multiple secret meetings with Bensouda and dissuade her from launching the official probe against Israel. Joseph Kabila, a former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, purportedly had a supporting role and setting up Cohen's meeting with Bensouda in New York in 2018.
International Criminal Court in Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
Analysis
Will ICC Step Out of US Shadow With Warrant for Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders?
22 May, 03:37 GMT
The ex-prosecutor informed a small group of ICC officials that the former Mossad head attempted to influence and intimidate her, four sources were cited as saying. Cohen's tactics allegedly evolved from attempts to charm Bensouda to "threats and manipulation," including addressed against members of her family. Two sources were cited as saying that the Mossad chief showed Bensouda photos and transcripts of secret recordings of her husband, apparently meant as a tool for discrediting the ICC official.
Israeli authorities rejected the information as false, while Bensouda declined to comment, the newspaper said.
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's announcement last week that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials is widely seen as the culmination of his predecessor Bensouda's probe.

On Friday, the UN International Court of Justice ordered Israel to halt its military operation in Rafah. Earlier that week, ICC's Khan filed requests for arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as for Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh and the leader of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Masri, over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed since October 2023 based on evidence collected and examined by his office.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала