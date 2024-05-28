https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/ex-mossad-chief-threatened-ex-icc-prosecutor-over-probe-against-israel---reports-1118666187.html

Ex-Mossad Chief Threatened Ex-ICC Prosecutor Over Probe Against Israel - Reports

Ex-Mossad Chief Threatened Ex-ICC Prosecutor Over Probe Against Israel - Reports

Sputnik International

Yossi Cohen, during his capacity as the director of Israel's Mossad, has allegedly tried to pressure the International Criminal Court's prosecutor at the time, Fatou Bensouda, into dropping a war crimes investigation in occupied Palestinian territories, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

2024-05-28T14:22+0000

2024-05-28T14:22+0000

2024-05-28T14:22+0000

world

middle east

fatou bensouda

yossi cohen

joseph kabila

israel

palestine

gambia

mossad

international criminal court (icc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107960/31/1079603173_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d7226ffa9240835a0dddf9eda690679c.jpg

Cohen was at the helm of Mossad (Israel's foreign intelligence agency) from 2016 to 2021. The Gambia's Bensouda served as ICC prosecutor from 2012 to 2021. In 2021, she launched the formal probe into war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Israel in occupied Palestinian territories. Cohen reportedly was involved in a plot, authorized by the Israeli government, where he was supposed to hold multiple secret meetings with Bensouda and dissuade her from launching the official probe against Israel. Joseph Kabila, a former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, purportedly had a supporting role and setting up Cohen's meeting with Bensouda in New York in 2018. The ex-prosecutor informed a small group of ICC officials that the former Mossad head attempted to influence and intimidate her, four sources were cited as saying. Cohen's tactics allegedly evolved from attempts to charm Bensouda to "threats and manipulation," including addressed against members of her family. Two sources were cited as saying that the Mossad chief showed Bensouda photos and transcripts of secret recordings of her husband, apparently meant as a tool for discrediting the ICC official. Israeli authorities rejected the information as false, while Bensouda declined to comment, the newspaper said. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's announcement last week that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials is widely seen as the culmination of his predecessor Bensouda's probe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/will-icc-step-out-of-us-shadow-as-its-ag-requests-arrest-warrant-for-netanyahu-hamas-leaders-1118574813.html

israel

palestine

gambia

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah