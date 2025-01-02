https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/new-year-old-debts-stage-set-for-congressional-free-for-all-over-painful-budget-cuts-1121338585.html

New Year, Old Debts: Stage Set for Congressional Free-For-All Over Painful Budget Cuts

New Year, Old Debts: Stage Set for Congressional Free-For-All Over Painful Budget Cuts

Sputnik International

Last week, Treasury secretary Janet Yellen warned the US would reach its new debt limit sometime between January 14-23, risking a government shutdown. Earlier, President-Elect Trump tried to strongarm lawmakers into upping limits to federal borrowing, or doing away with them altogether, with fiscal conservatives vowing to fight him over the issue.

2025-01-02T16:59+0000

2025-01-02T16:59+0000

2025-01-02T17:21+0000

americas

us

donald trump

janet yellen

washington

congress

soviet union

treasury

republican

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103428/15/1034281588_0:20:1280:740_1920x0_80_0_0_abace01764c808c82a9efbc56bcd1af0.jpg

The dreaded debt ceiling, i.e. congressionally-mandated restrictions on how much the federal government can borrow, officially returned on Thursday after a year-and-a-half-long break made possible by the misleadingly named Fiscal Responsibility Act of June 2023.The new ceiling, capping debt at the amount the US government owed as of the end of January 1, 2025 ($36.3 trillion and counting, according to usdebtclock.org), finds the US nearly $5 trillion deeper in debt than it was a year-and-a-half ago today, when total federal debt stood at $31.4 trillion.Technically, the maturity of an estimated $54 billion in securities will allow the Treasury to continue borrowing for a few weeks longer, after which it will be forced to trigger emergency measures, slashing services and halting salary payments to government employees to avoid a default.The exact date the crunch occurs remains a mystery, taking place anywhere from a week before Trump’s inauguration on January 20 to a few days afterward.The incoming president, aware of the fiscal hole his predecessors have left for him, is having none of it, seeking to rally allies in Congress to patch up the scary debt hole, either raising the limit or scrapping it altogether.But Trump could find himself at odds with what are ordinarily his most adamant supporters – fiscal conservatives, who proved their role as kingmakers with the 2023 ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and could derail any future legislation they deem wasteful or unconducive to bringing down the deficit.In a joint appeal to Trump last week, 38 Republican lawmakers rejecting his proposal to put off borrowing restrictions for another two years, and demanding deep cuts in spending in exchange for support on raising the debt ceiling.“That debate’s going to be ongoing. I for one am going to do what I can to make sure the debt ceiling becomes more important,” Paul said.Republicans returning to Washington for a new session of Congress, which officially starts Friday, have been buoyed by their increased majority in the House, and have retaken the Senate, in November’s elections. Beltway pundits nevertheless fear that current House Speaker Mike Johnson may not be able to keep his caucus together in the coming months, and are uncertain whether lawmakers will be able to maintain a balance on what to cut and by how much.A Century-Old ProblemFirst introduced in 1917, when it was set at $11.5 billion (about $283.4 billion in today’s money, adjusted for inflation), the US federal debt ceiling has been raised more than 100 times in the 108 years since, with the 1917 ceiling now worth less than 0.8% of its current value.Out of control spending and debt accumulation began under the Reagan administration amid its Cold War arms buildup against the Soviet Union in the 1980s. The so-called ‘peace dividend’ of the 90s and 2000s, enjoyed partly thanks to the selloff of former Eastern Bloc resources and assets, combined with the dollar’s unique position as the de facto world reserve currency, shielded the US for years from the consequences that normally accompany high debt and inflationary spending.The rise of new centers of economic power such as BRICS, and the slowly fading luster of the dollar in international transactions thanks to its weaponization, have served to gradually undermine the US-led ‘rules-based international order’, and to accelerate the global economic and military competition for territory, resources and technology.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241219/trump-threatens-government-with-total-paralysis-says-debt-ceiling-could-plunge-us-into-depression-1121216404.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/us-dollars-share-in-global-reserves-plunges-to-30-year-low---1121280436.html

americas

washington

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is us headed for depression, is us in a recession, how much debt is us in, will us go bankrupt