Qasem Soleimani: Holy Warrior Against US Imperialism, Zionism, and Takfiri Terrorism

At about 1 am local time on January 3, 2020, IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad’s International Airport. Five years on, the fruit of his labors, and the consequences of his murder, continue ripple across the Middle East. Here's why.

Joining the IRGC during the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and rising through the ranks as a young commander through the bloody Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988, Soleimani took command of the IRGC’s elite foreign operations formation, the Quds Force, in 1998.Under Soleimani’s leadership, the Quds Force:Soleimani was also one of the conceptual fathers of the Axis of Resistance – a loose alliance of countries and militias battling US imperialism (colloquially known as "Global Arrogance"), Israel, and terrorism across the Middle East. In the ongoing regional conflict which began in October 2023, the informal coalition has bogged Israel and the US down in a costly seven-front war.Iran has also sought to pursue US officials using international judicial and legal venues, twice attempting to issue Interpol arrest warrants against Trump and others, in June 2020 and January 2021, respectively. Interpol refused to help, citing the case's "political" nature.In the immediate aftermath of Soleimani's death, Tehran also threatened to target US officials directly in a tit-for-tat, eye-for-an-eye manner, but gave up on the idea after failing to find any American commander or political leader of equal value.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.** An organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

