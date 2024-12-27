https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/seven-front-war-mideast-hornets-nest-disturbed-by-israels-invasion-of-gaza-1121284298.html

Seven-Front War: Mideast Hornet’s Nest Disturbed by Israel's Invasion of Gaza

The Middle East crisis triggered by Hamas's October 2023 assault into Israel and Tel Aviv's consequent massive bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza has yet to subside nearly 15 months after it started. Regional analysts have spoken of a 'seven-front war' between Israel and its adversaries. Where are they?

Thursday’s 100-plane IDF strike on Yemen was just the start, Benjamin Netanyahu has warned, threatening to continue targeting the Houthi fighters lobbing drones and missiles at Israel “to the bitter end until they learn.”Yemen, situated over 1,700 km from Israel, is one of seven fronts evolving out of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began in October 2023.GazaWest BankLebanonSyriaIraqYemenIran

