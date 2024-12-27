Seven-Front War: Mideast Hornet’s Nest Disturbed by Israel's Invasion of Gaza
The Middle East crisis triggered by Hamas's October 2023 assault into Israel and Tel Aviv's consequent massive bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza has yet to subside nearly 15 months after it started. Regional analysts have spoken of a 'seven-front war' between Israel and its adversaries. Where are they?
Thursday’s 100-plane IDF strike on Yemen was just the start, Benjamin Netanyahu has warned, threatening to continue targeting the Houthi fighters lobbing drones and missiles at Israel “to the bitter end until they learn.”
Yemen, situated over 1,700 km from Israel, is one of seven fronts evolving out of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began in October 2023.
Gaza
Over 85,000 tons of Israeli bombs dropped on the Strip – more than the combined tonnage of munitions dropped on Dresden, Hamburg and London during WWII, to date.
Over 45,000 Palestinians killed (mostly civilians), more than 350 Israeli troops killed, 2,300+ injured in the invasion.
Israel succeeds in leveling much of Gaza, but failing in its stated aim of destroying Hamas or freeing hostages.
West Bank
Major uptick in violence between Palestinians, settlers and Israeli troops since 2023, including shootings, knifings and car ramming attacks. Over 800 Palestinians killed (including 165 children), dozens of IDF troops and Israeli security personnel killed.
12,000 Palestinians accused of terrorism detained, 30 homes razed.
Lebanon
Fighting between IDF and Hezbollah using rocket, artillery, drone and airstrikes from October 2023 on.
Israeli ground invasion of south Lebanon starting October 2024.
Israel successfully kills dozens of militia commanders, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in airstrikes and pager attacks, but fails to push back Hezbollah from the border, or ‘defeat’ the group. Shaky ceasefire signed in November.
Syria
Pro-Palestinian militias sporadically firing rockets into Israel.
Hundreds of Israeli strikes inside Syria, including attacks targeting Hezbollah and IRGC personnel. 365+ people killed.
Major uptick in Israeli aggression after Assad’s ouster. Systematic targeting of Syria’s air defenses, army bases, naval yards, with more strikes recorded in December 2024 than during all of 2023. Invasion, occupation of over 600 sq. km of Syrian territory.
Iraq
Sporadic Islamic Resistance missile and drone attacks targeting Eilat, Haifa, Tel Aviv and other areas, with rockets also targeting local US bases to put pressure on Washington.
Yemen
Israeli, US and UK bombardments of military and civilian infrastructure in response to increasingly potent Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israel.
Multi-billion-dollar US Navy deployment of rotating carrier groups in Red Sea to challenge Houthi partial blockade to Israeli and Israeli-linked merchant shipping. US and allies unable to ensure strategic body of water’s security, leading to sustained 60% drop in traffic through Suez Canal.
Houthis vow to continue attacks until Israel halts Gaza “genocide.”
Iran
Months of growing tensions between Israel and the leader of the Axis of Resistance culminating in April 1, 2024 Israeli strikes on Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus targeting IRGC commanders.
Attack prompts Iran to launch its first-ever drone and missile strike on Israel, with Israel, US, UK, France and Jordan deploying assets to defend against 350 Iranian projectiles. 84% or more of projectiles intercepted, but missiles make it through to an Israeli intel base in occupied Golan, and strike two airbases – including the base used to launch attack on Damascus Embassy.
Second Iranian missile attack on Israel October 1, launched in response to Israeli assassinations of high militia leaders and IRGC commanders. Over 180 missiles used, dozens land on targets at Novatim and Tel Nof air bases and Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv, causing minor damage.
October 26 Israeli strikes on Iran, targeting a missile plant, missile batteries, radar. Iran confirms minor damage to military infrastructure, says 4 Iranian Army officers and 1 security guard killed. Reports suggest attack wasn’t as impactful as expected due to fears of Iranian air defenses targeting Israeli jets.