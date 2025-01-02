International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/trailblazer-in-space-soviet-luna-1-pioneering-sun-orbit-1121332686.html
Trailblazer in Space: Soviet Luna 1 Pioneering Sun Orbit
Trailblazer in Space: Soviet Luna 1 Pioneering Sun Orbit
Sputnik International
On January 2, 1959, Soviet Union launched its Luna-1 spacecraft that became the first human-made object to break free of Earth’s gravity and orbit around the Sun.
2025-01-02T08:41+0000
2025-01-02T08:41+0000
beyond politics
soviet union
russia
space
space exploration
baikonur cosmodrome
moon
moon mission
solar winds
magnetic field
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107630/55/1076305502_0:721:2049:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_75d29b072b13b277cb4df347d1fdc5e2.jpg
The Luna 1 spacecraft marked the first of a series of Soviet automatic interplanetary stations successfully launched in the direction of the Moon.The sphere-shaped spacecraft was equipped with mercury-oxide batteries, silver-zinc accumulators, four antennas, radio equipment, a tracking transmitter, and telemetry systems.What Was Its Mission?Luna 1 was designed to impact on the Moon and carried a suite of scientific instruments: To break free of Earth’s gravity, the rocket was fitted with a third stage, Block E, which also released a glowing sodium cloud visible from Earth to study gas behavior in outer space. However, a delay in the Block E engine burn caused Luna 1 to miss its intended target, the Moon. Instead, it flew past the Moon and entered a heliocentric orbit around the Sun, becoming a pioneer in interplanetary exploration. Luna 1’s LegacyThe spacecraft delivered key data on Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts, held by the planet’s magnetic field.It also proved the Moon lacks a detectable magnetic field, and measured solar wind properties. Most importantly, Luna 1 paved the way for the Luna 2 mission, which became the first spacecraft to impact on the Moon’s surface on September 14, 1959.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241110/russia-has-plans-to-develop-moon-deep-space---kurchatov-institute-head-1120837353.html
soviet union
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Luna 1 spacecraft
Sputnik International
Luna 1 spacecraft.
2025-01-02T08:41+0000
true
PT0M30S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107630/55/1076305502_0:529:2049:2065_1920x0_80_0_0_cd98003ca8110fe1fca6edaf8e0d1089.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what was the luna-1, what happened to soviet mission luna-1, was luna-1 successful, why did luna-1 miss the moon, what did luna-1 achieve
what was the luna-1, what happened to soviet mission luna-1, was luna-1 successful, why did luna-1 miss the moon, what did luna-1 achieve

Trailblazer in Space: Soviet Luna 1 Pioneering Sun Orbit

08:41 GMT 02.01.2025
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Mokletsov / Go to the mediabankSoviet Union-made Luna 1 was the very first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Earth's natural satellite.
Soviet Union-made Luna 1 was the very first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Earth's natural satellite. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2025
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Mokletsov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On January 2, 1959, the Soviet spacecraft Luna 1 made history as the first man-made object to escape Earth’s gravity and orbit the Sun.
The Luna 1 spacecraft marked the first of a series of Soviet automatic interplanetary stations successfully launched in the direction of the Moon.
The sphere-shaped spacecraft was equipped with mercury-oxide batteries, silver-zinc accumulators, four antennas, radio equipment, a tracking transmitter, and telemetry systems.
© Sputnik

What Was Its Mission?

Luna 1 was designed to impact on the Moon and carried a suite of scientific instruments:
Magnetometer: Measured magnetic fields
Micrometeorite detectors: Gathered data on small particles
Ion traps: Measured solar wind and plasma
Geiger and scintillation counters: Monitored cosmic radiation levels

The Vostok-L 8K72 rocket launched Luna 1 from the USSR’s Baikonur Cosmodrome.

To break free of Earth’s gravity, the rocket was fitted with a third stage, Block E, which also released a glowing sodium cloud visible from Earth to study gas behavior in outer space.
However, a delay in the Block E engine burn caused Luna 1 to miss its intended target, the Moon. Instead, it flew past the Moon and entered a heliocentric orbit around the Sun, becoming a pioneer in interplanetary exploration.
© Sputnik / David SholomovichThe Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy of the USSR. Maquette of the automatic unmanned interplanetary station Luna 1 launched by the USSR on January 2, 1959.
The Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy of the USSR. Maquette of the automatic unmanned interplanetary station Luna 1 launched by the USSR on January 2, 1959. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2025
The Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy of the USSR. Maquette of the automatic unmanned interplanetary station Luna 1 launched by the USSR on January 2, 1959.
© Sputnik / David Sholomovich

Luna 1’s Legacy

The spacecraft delivered key data on Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts, held by the planet’s magnetic field.
It also proved the Moon lacks a detectable magnetic field, and measured solar wind properties.
Most importantly, Luna 1 paved the way for the Luna 2 mission, which became the first spacecraft to impact on the Moon’s surface on September 14, 1959.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Meteor-M 2-4 weather satellite and 18 Russian and foreign cubesats, is set at the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2024
Russia
Russia Has Plans to Develop Moon, Deep Space - Kurchatov Institute Head
10 November 2024, 06:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала