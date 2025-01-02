https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/trailblazer-in-space-soviet-luna-1-pioneering-sun-orbit-1121332686.html

Trailblazer in Space: Soviet Luna 1 Pioneering Sun Orbit

On January 2, 1959, Soviet Union launched its Luna-1 spacecraft that became the first human-made object to break free of Earth’s gravity and orbit around the Sun.

The Luna 1 spacecraft marked the first of a series of Soviet automatic interplanetary stations successfully launched in the direction of the Moon.The sphere-shaped spacecraft was equipped with mercury-oxide batteries, silver-zinc accumulators, four antennas, radio equipment, a tracking transmitter, and telemetry systems.What Was Its Mission?Luna 1 was designed to impact on the Moon and carried a suite of scientific instruments: To break free of Earth’s gravity, the rocket was fitted with a third stage, Block E, which also released a glowing sodium cloud visible from Earth to study gas behavior in outer space. However, a delay in the Block E engine burn caused Luna 1 to miss its intended target, the Moon. Instead, it flew past the Moon and entered a heliocentric orbit around the Sun, becoming a pioneer in interplanetary exploration. Luna 1’s LegacyThe spacecraft delivered key data on Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts, held by the planet’s magnetic field.It also proved the Moon lacks a detectable magnetic field, and measured solar wind properties. Most importantly, Luna 1 paved the way for the Luna 2 mission, which became the first spacecraft to impact on the Moon’s surface on September 14, 1959.

