Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said his country supports restoring gas transit through Ukraine, otherwise the republic's losses must be compensated.
"The only alternative for independent Slovakia is to restore transit [of natural gas through Ukraine] or to find compensation mechanisms that will offset the loss of almost 500 million euros [$514 million] from state finances," Fico said in a video address on Facebook (banned in Russia for extremism). He reaffirmed that Slovakia has sufficient gas for domestic consumption, and the price for Slovak households will not increase in 2025; the republic's losses will mainly be due to the inability to transport gas from Ukraine to other countries of the European Union. The Slovak authorities have previously repeatedly stated that they want to preserve the ability to transport gas further to the west through their territory, since the republic receives about 500 million euros annually in transit fees for this.
BRATISLAVA, (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said his country supports restoring gas transit through Ukraine, otherwise the republic's losses must be compensated.
"The only alternative for independent Slovakia is to restore transit [of natural gas through Ukraine] or to find compensation mechanisms that will offset the loss of almost 500 million euros [$514 million] from state finances," Fico said in a video address on Facebook (banned in Russia for extremism).
He reaffirmed that Slovakia has sufficient gas for domestic consumption, and the price for Slovak households will not increase in 2025; the republic's losses will mainly be due to the inability to transport gas from Ukraine to other countries of the European Union.
The Slovak authorities have previously repeatedly stated that they want to preserve the ability to transport gas further to the west through their territory, since the republic receives about 500 million euros annually in transit fees for this.