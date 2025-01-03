https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/if-ukraine-does-not-resume-gas-transit-slovakias-losses-must-be-compensated---fico-1121340711.html

If Ukraine Does Not Resume Gas Transit, Slovakia's Losses Must Be Compensated - Fico

If Ukraine Does Not Resume Gas Transit, Slovakia's Losses Must Be Compensated - Fico

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said his country supports restoring gas transit through Ukraine, otherwise the republic's losses must be compensated.

2025-01-03T05:16+0000

2025-01-03T05:16+0000

2025-01-03T05:16+0000

world

robert fico

europe

ukraine

slovakia

russia

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1f/1118711542_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_d367bb5f28ed0a0e469860d733c46628.jpg

"The only alternative for independent Slovakia is to restore transit [of natural gas through Ukraine] or to find compensation mechanisms that will offset the loss of almost 500 million euros [$514 million] from state finances," Fico said in a video address on Facebook (banned in Russia for extremism). He reaffirmed that Slovakia has sufficient gas for domestic consumption, and the price for Slovak households will not increase in 2025; the republic's losses will mainly be due to the inability to transport gas from Ukraine to other countries of the European Union. The Slovak authorities have previously repeatedly stated that they want to preserve the ability to transport gas further to the west through their territory, since the republic receives about 500 million euros annually in transit fees for this.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/slovak-pm-threatens-to-cut-support-for-ukrainians-in-slovakia-over-gas-transit-dispute-1121339458.html

ukraine

slovakia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

slovak prime minister robert fico said his country supports restoring gas transit through ukraine, otherwise the republic's losses must be compensated.