Slovak PM Threatens to Cut Support for Ukrainians in Slovakia Over Gas Transit Dispute

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened that his party, Smer-SD, is ready to support reducing assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia in response to Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit.

"On behalf of Smer-SD, I say that we are ready to discuss and agree within the coalition to halt electricity supplies and significantly reduce support for Ukrainian citizens on Slovak territory," Fico stated in a video message posted on his social media.He expressed hope that his government coalition partners would also take the situation of the suspended gas transit through Ukraine seriously. "On Tuesday, a government delegation will take part in negotiations in Brussels, where Ukrainian politicians had the audacity to complain about us for being ready to take reciprocal measures, for example, by stopping electricity supplies to Ukraine. After the delegation returns from Brussels, the coalition and then the government will convene. We will discuss the measures that we will take to adequately respond to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's sabotage," Fico said. An agreement between Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz was concluded on December 30, 2019 and expired on Tuesday. Earlier in December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out extending the gas transit deal with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 26 that Kiev's lawsuit against Moscow made a new gas deal impossible.Last year, Gazprom supplied about 15 billion cubic meters via the pipeline in Ukraine, which accounted for 4.5% of total EU consumption and supplied Moldova and four EU countries, including Slovakia, Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic.

