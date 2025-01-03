https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/watch-russian-fpv-drones-destroy-ukrainian-ifv-tank-on-snow-covered-steppe-1121343628.html
Watch Russian FPV Drones Destroy Ukrainian IFV, Tank on Snow-Covered Steppe
Watch Russian FPV Drones Destroy Ukrainian IFV, Tank on Snow-Covered Steppe
Sputnik International
Drone warfare has become a defining element of the ongoing NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine, with FPV drones - inexpensive, mass produced unmanned aerial vehicles with camera and explosives onboard, seeing extensive use.
2025-01-03T14:36+0000
2025-01-03T14:36+0000
2025-01-03T14:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
russia
ukraine
nato
russian defense ministry
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121342638_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_272d312806500cd28eeb140ac70e8474.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released new footage of drone operators' skilled use of FPV drones against Ukrainian forces, showing recorded video from the UAVs' onboard cameras as they take on an enemy infantry fighting vehicle attempting to advance to deliver troops to the battlefield under the cover of a tank on a snow-covered steppe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241227/russian-servicemen-test-fpv-drone-based-air-defense-system--1121280306.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121342638_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_54ec12e7a3049d3bd7dc8e36f9c8aad2.jpg
Russian servicemen destroyed a Ukrainian tank and an infantry fighting vehicle
Sputnik International
Russian servicemen destroyed a Ukrainian tank and an infantry fighting vehicle
2025-01-03T14:36+0000
true
PT0M23S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
does russia have fpv drones, how important are fpv drones in modern war
does russia have fpv drones, how important are fpv drones in modern war
Watch Russian FPV Drones Destroy Ukrainian IFV, Tank on Snow-Covered Steppe
Drone warfare has become a defining element of the ongoing NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine, with FPV drones - inexpensive, mass produced unmanned aerial vehicles with camera and explosives onboard, seeing extensive use.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released new footage of drone operators' skilled use of FPV drones against Ukrainian forces, showing recorded video from the UAVs' onboard cameras as they take on an enemy infantry fighting vehicle attempting to advance to deliver troops to the battlefield under the cover of a tank on a snow-covered steppe.
27 December 2024, 06:48 GMT