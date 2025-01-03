International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian FPV Drones Destroy Ukrainian IFV, Tank on Snow-Covered Steppe
Drone warfare has become a defining element of the ongoing NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine, with FPV drones - inexpensive, mass produced unmanned aerial vehicles with camera and explosives onboard, seeing extensive use.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released new footage of drone operators' skilled use of FPV drones against Ukrainian forces, showing recorded video from the UAVs' onboard cameras as they take on an enemy infantry fighting vehicle attempting to advance to deliver troops to the battlefield under the cover of a tank on a snow-covered steppe.
