Russian Servicemen Test FPV Drone-Based Air Defense System
Soldiers of the Espanola Volunteer Brigade together with the Tula-based developer of drones of the "Ovod" series are testing an air defense complex created on the basis of the FPV drone, designed to destroy heavy Ukrainian drones of the "Baba-Yaga" type, a Sputnik correspondent who observed the tests of the complex reported.
Soldiers of the Espanola Volunteer Brigade together with the Tula-based developer of Ovod drones are testing an air defense system created on the basis of the FPV drone. The system is designed to destroy heavy Ukrainian drones of the Baba-Yaga type, a Sputnik correspondent who observed the tests reported."The primary advantages of this system include mouse control and the operator's ability to direct the drone's flight. Once the operator indicates the desired direction, the drone operates in automatic mode. The system detects a target, the operator approves it, and the system starts targeting," said the head of the scientific-certification center of the volunteer brigade, Espanola, who goes by the call sign Birkin.During testing, the Espanola operator-tester, using a control system installed on a laptop to launch an FPV anti-drone into the air. This drone is equipped with enough explosives to destroy enemy UAVs within a 10- to 15-meter radius upon detonation. The operator successfully tracked a target drone and neutralized it by remotely detonating the anti-drone.The FPV drone was developed on the basis of the Ovod-7 UAV. At the moment the FPV anti-drone complex is in the process of development. The complex is effective against large enemy drones operating at low altitude and close range.
"The primary advantages of this system include mouse control and the operator's ability to direct the drone's flight. Once the operator indicates the desired direction, the drone operates in automatic mode. The system detects a target, the operator approves it, and the system starts targeting," said the head of the scientific-certification center of the volunteer brigade, Espanola
, who goes by the call sign Birkin.
During testing, the Espanola operator-tester, using a control system installed on a laptop to launch an FPV anti-drone into the air. This drone is equipped with enough explosives to destroy enemy UAVs within a 10- to 15-meter radius upon detonation. The operator successfully tracked a target drone and neutralized it by remotely detonating the anti-drone.
The FPV drone
was developed on the basis of the Ovod-7 UAV. At the moment the FPV anti-drone complex is in the process of development. The complex is effective against large enemy drones operating at low altitude and close range.