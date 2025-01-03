What’s in Store for Syria in 2025?
© Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin/
The collapse of the Assad government in Syria was arguably the most consequential event of 2024 for the Middle East. Sputnik asked veteran regional politics and security affairs expert Ali Rizk for a detailed breakdown of what happened, the actors involved, and the fate facing Syria in the months and years to come.
The US and its allies “masterminded” the Syrian rebel offensive, which began November 27 and quickly turned into a route, taking “advantage of the fact that Syria was a weak state,” Rizk told Sputnik.
Syria became a “weak and fragile state” in the course of a long civil war backed by foreign powers, and was “further weakened” amid recent “Israeli wars in the region, particularly against Hezbollah,” which forced the Lebanese militia to withdraw its crack fighters, Rizk explained.
Cacophony of Divergent Interests
All foreign actors involved in the Syrian crisis “agreed when it came to getting rid of former President Bashar Assad,” but beyond that, “when it comes to what comes next I think that they don’t agree,” the observer said, warning that this could provoke strife in the months and years to come.
Israel’s aims are “about cutting off the logistical supply line linking Iran to Hezbollah and diminishing Iran’s influence” in Syria in general.
Turkiye sees the situation “as a way to retain or return to the glory days of the Ottoman Empire” and advance its goal of blocking greater autonomy for the Kurds, Rizk said.
The US, besides its long-running efforts to turn Syria into a failed state by occupying key energy and food-producing areas, seeks, at least officially, to prevent ISIS’s* resurgence, while walking lockstep with Israel on Iran.
What’s in store for 2025?
There are three main scenarios for Syria in 2025, Rizk says.
1.Syria shatters on ethnic and religious grounds, with ISIS taking advantage of the chaos, Israel grabbing additional territories for itself, and Turkiye aiding allies in a conflict with the Kurds.
2.“A Taliban**-like regime in Syria, i.e. a Salafi jihadi takeover” – possible if hardline elements in HTS get their way.
3.A unified Syria aligned to Turkiye, at peace with Israel and anti-Iran - which Rizk says is the preferred scenario for Washington, Tel Aviv and Ankara.
“A lot will be determined by what President-elect Trump chooses to pursue,” Rizk emphasized, pointing to the potential divergences between Washington and its allies on what policy to pursue.
Ultimately, the analyst fears "Syria is not going to remain in its current state" in the months and years to come, given the risks of additional Israeli conquests, and fresh violence between the new Turkiye-aligned government and the Kurds.
* Terrorist group outlawed in Russia.
**An organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities