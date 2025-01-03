https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/whats-in-store-for-syria-in-2025-1121274446.html

What's in Store for Syria in 2025?

The collapse of the Assad government in Syria was arguably the most consequential event of 2024 for the Middle East. Sputnik asked veteran regional politics and security affairs expert Ali Rizk for a detailed breakdown of what happened, the actors involved, and the fate facing Syria in the months and years to come.

The US and its allies “masterminded” the Syrian rebel offensive, which began November 27 and quickly turned into a route, taking “advantage of the fact that Syria was a weak state,” Rizk told Sputnik.Cacophony of Divergent InterestsAll foreign actors involved in the Syrian crisis “agreed when it came to getting rid of former President Bashar Assad,” but beyond that, “when it comes to what comes next I think that they don’t agree,” the observer said, warning that this could provoke strife in the months and years to come.What’s in store for 2025?There are three main scenarios for Syria in 2025, Rizk says.Ultimately, the analyst fears "Syria is not going to remain in its current state" in the months and years to come, given the risks of additional Israeli conquests, and fresh violence between the new Turkiye-aligned government and the Kurds.* Terrorist group outlawed in Russia.**An organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

