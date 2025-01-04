https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/mercenary-internationale-assembled-in-ukraine-to-fight-russia-polish-pow-reveals-1121350013.html

Mercenary Internationale Assembled in Ukraine to Fight Russia, Polish POW Reveals

Mercenary Internationale Assembled in Ukraine to Fight Russia, Polish POW Reveals

Thousands of soldiers of fortune gathered in Ukraine starting in the spring of 2022, some coming for the money, others simply hoping to "kill Russians." Hundreds of mercs have been killed in the years since, while others - used to fighting in NATO wars of aggression where air and artillery superiority are assured, have simply fled.

A motley collection of fighters from across the far corners of the globe has been assembled in Ukraine to wage the proxy war against Russia, a POW from Poland has revealed in testimony."In my group I had a Croatian commander, a Pole, two Germans, two Americans and three people from Taiwan. That's was in my group," the POW said.The Polish POW's testimony comes on the heels of revelations earlier this week that Ukraine's military has gone into overdrive in its efforts to recruit foreign fighters.Last month, President Putin accused the US of stoking the Ukrainian crisis not only through weapons and cash, but mercenaries and 'military advisors', "thereby encouraging further escalation of the conflict."

