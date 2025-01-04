https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/mercenary-internationale-assembled-in-ukraine-to-fight-russia-polish-pow-reveals-1121350013.html
Mercenary Internationale Assembled in Ukraine to Fight Russia, Polish POW Reveals
Mercenary Internationale Assembled in Ukraine to Fight Russia, Polish POW Reveals
Sputnik International
Thousands of soldiers of fortune gathered in Ukraine starting in the spring of 2022, some coming for the money, others simply hoping to "kill Russians." Hundreds of mercs have been killed in the years since, while others - used to fighting in NATO wars of aggression where air and artillery superiority are assured, have simply fled.
2025-01-04T11:53+0000
2025-01-04T11:53+0000
2025-01-04T11:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
americans
ukraine
russia
taiwan
norwegian
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/04/1121349829_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9eeafcf158d21e0b51ace86a60e70355.jpg
A motley collection of fighters from across the far corners of the globe has been assembled in Ukraine to wage the proxy war against Russia, a POW from Poland has revealed in testimony."In my group I had a Croatian commander, a Pole, two Germans, two Americans and three people from Taiwan. That's was in my group," the POW said.The Polish POW's testimony comes on the heels of revelations earlier this week that Ukraine's military has gone into overdrive in its efforts to recruit foreign fighters.Last month, President Putin accused the US of stoking the Ukrainian crisis not only through weapons and cash, but mercenaries and 'military advisors', "thereby encouraging further escalation of the conflict."
ukraine
russia
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/04/1121349829_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7e342b36b81fea52514ed3539ce901fd.jpg
Mercenaries from the US, UK, Germany, Latvia and many other countries are taking part in combat operations on the side of Ukraine in the so-called foreign legion, a captured Polish mercenary told Sputnik.
Sputnik International
Mercenaries from the US, UK, Germany, Latvia and many other countries are taking part in combat operations on the side of Ukraine in the so-called foreign legion, a captured Polish mercenary told Sputnik.
2025-01-04T11:53+0000
true
PT0M45S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
who is fighting in ukraine, who are ukrainian mercenaries
who is fighting in ukraine, who are ukrainian mercenaries
Mercenary Internationale Assembled in Ukraine to Fight Russia, Polish POW Reveals
Thousands of soldiers of fortune gathered in Ukraine starting in the spring of 2022, some coming for the money, others simply hoping to "kill Russians." Hundreds of mercs have been killed in the years since, while others - used to fighting in NATO wars of aggression where air and artillery superiority are assured, have simply fled.
A motley collection of fighters from across the far corners of the globe has been assembled in Ukraine to wage the proxy war against Russia, a POW from Poland has revealed in testimony.
"In my group I had a Croatian commander, a Pole, two Germans, two Americans and three people from Taiwan. That's was in my group," the POW said.
"Aside from this, as I said, I saw a Norwegian, a Latvian, a Georgian, another Pole, who served as a medic. That's what I remember; this was like a sports team assembled from across the world. At the same time, what was unusual, and what really surprised me is that there were a lot of people from Colombia and quite a lot from Brazil," the fighter said.
The Polish POW's testimony comes on the heels of revelations
earlier this week that Ukraine's military has gone into overdrive in its efforts to recruit foreign fighters.
Last month, President Putin accused
the US of stoking the Ukrainian crisis not only through weapons and cash, but mercenaries and 'military advisors', "thereby encouraging further escalation of the conflict."