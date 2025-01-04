https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/over-2600-uk-troops-to-take-part-in-exercises-on-natos-eastern-flank-1121348917.html
Over 2,600 UK Troops, to Take Part in Exercises on NATO's Eastern Flank
"Leading from the front, the UK is providing the largest contribution of forces with over 2600 personnel, and 730 vehicles deploying to NATO’s eastern flank," the ministry said. According to the statement, the UK’s 1st Division will command all of NATO’s land forces during Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 in Bulgaria and Romania to practice the deployment of the new Allied Reaction Force, which can "rapidly reinforce" NATO’s eastern flank. Russia has pointed to NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and says this is being done to contain "Russian aggression." The Kremlin has noted that Moscow is not threatening anyone, but will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - More than 2,600 UK troops and 730 vehicles will take part in exercises on NATO's eastern flank, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Leading from the front, the UK is providing the largest contribution of forces with over 2600 personnel, and 730 vehicles deploying to NATO’s eastern flank," the ministry said.
According to the statement, the UK’s 1st Division will command all of NATO’s land forces during Exercise Steadfast Dart 25 in Bulgaria and Romania to practice the deployment of the new Allied Reaction Force, which can "rapidly reinforce" NATO’s eastern flank.
Russia has pointed to NATO's unprecedented activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and says this is being done to contain "Russian aggression." The Kremlin has noted that Moscow is not threatening anyone, but will not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
