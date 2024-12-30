https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/trump-effect-how-new-potus-beat-harris-could-bolster-russia-us-ties-and-may-hasten-natos-end-1121237711.html

‘Trump Effect’: How New POTUS Beat Harris, Could Bolster Russia-US Ties and May Hasten NATO's End

With time already ticking for US President-elect entering office, the world is faced with a whole array of developments, such as military conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and the rapid growth of BRICS.

The 2024 US presidential race came to a dramatic conclusion when Donald Trump convincingly upset Kamala Harris, a win that took place not least because Democrats “clearly had no policies that the American people wanted”, Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.Trump vs Harris When it comes to Democrats’ pre-election efforts, they “always wanted to make this more of an anti-Trump campaign as opposed to coming up with policies that would remedy the higher inflation, the open borders” as well as “the increase in crime and drugs,” Maloof said.Harris “just spoke in terms of platitudes” as she “sounded more like a cheerleader rather than someone wanting to be president with definitive policies; […] she had no answers for the increasing difficulties,” according to the pundit.US-Russia Ties Under TrumpThe ex­-Pentagon analyst suggested that there will be “more opportunity” to try to resolve Russia-US problems that were in place under the Biden-Harris administration because Trump is “more than willing to meet with Mr. Putin, just as Mr. Putin says he's willing to meet Trump.”Both are “very strong leaders” with “healthy respect” toward each other, and they would manage to reach “some accommodation” on pressing issues, especially on Ukraine. “I think Trump will acknowledge that Russia has achieved what it wants to achieve”, Maloof pointed out.End of NATO?The pundit claimed that under Trump, “you're going to see perhaps the demise of NATO altogether”.NATO’s four-year aid to Ukraine “actually crippled them [the alliance’s members] economically, and I think that this is the beginning of the end, not only of NATO as a so-called ‘defense’ alliance, but also the EU itself”, Maloof concluded.

